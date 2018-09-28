BREAKING: Flake calls for delay of Kavanaugh vote to allow for FBI investigation

Sen. Jeff Flake just said he would vote to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh out of the Judiciary Committee and to the floor of the Senate as long as the main vote would be delayed by up to one week to allow for an FBI investigation.

From New York Times: WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on Friday to advance Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, but in a dramatic reversal, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona said he would not support final confirmation until the F.B.I. investigates accusations of sexual assault leveled against Judge Kavanaugh.

Mr. Flake, an Arizona Republican, had said in a statement Friday morning that he would vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, less than 24 hours after a remarkable public hearing with a woman accusing him of sexual assault.

But after hushed negotiations with Democrats outside the hearing room, Mr. Flake, who is retiring at the end of the term, chose a different course. His decision threw the the nomination into uncertainty just moments before the panel was set to vote.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments