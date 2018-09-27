2018 TASTE OF THE REGION & BUSINESS EXPO EXPECTS TO DRAW OVER 1,000 ATTENDEES

STAFF REPORT

Sept. 27, 2018 – The 2018 Taste of the Region & Business Expo – presented by Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa – will be held today from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the beautiful Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts located at 12700 Center Court Drive in Cerritos. This year’s event features over 80 exhibitors including 24 restaurants. Entrance to the event is only $15 per person, and free for children five years old and under. Attendees will get a wristband giving them all-access to unlimited tastings. They will also receive a free “goodie” bag, sponsored by Extreme Autowerks, full of discounts and specials to local restaurants and businesses.

“This event grows each year and has become a community favorite,” says Scott Smith, President & CEO of the Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce, the organization responsible for putting together the Taste of the Region & Business Expo. “I hear from locals about how they plan their month around this event. I don’t blame them – great food, music, and fun – everyone should be here!”

The event will feature live music from Fran Barron, an accomplished pianist and event regular, and the Bula Brothers Band, a local band playing island-inspired tunes and classic rock-n-roll. Five auto dealers from the world famous Cerritos Auto Square will be showcasing new cars. About 60 local businesses plan to visit with attendees, showcasing their unique goods and services.

The highlight of the event is the food. From favorites like STACKED Food Well Built and Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks to new restaurants Wokcano and Eureka!, there will be a wide selection of great food and beverages. Visit www.cerritostaste.com for a complete list of sponsors and restaurants.

About the Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce

The Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce has a mission to grow and enhance business in the greater Cerritos area. Through countless programs, workshops, and networking events, the organization is committed to creating a thriving local economy and has been doing so for over 50 years. You can learn more about the Chamber at www.cerritos.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments