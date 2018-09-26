Ticket To The Twenties

Relive the excitement of the Roaring Twenties at the Homestead Museum’s annual Ticket to the Twenties Festival, taking place Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy vintage jazz, dancing, fashion, silent films with live musical accompaniment, crafts and games.

Jazz ruled the music scene during the 1920s, and on each day of the festival, bands will entertain visitors on the beautiful grounds of the Homestead. Saturday, October 6, features Dean Mora and His California Poppies and the Night Blooming Jazzmen. On Sunday, October 7, hear Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys. All weekend, festival-goers can practice and learn popular dance moves of the ’20s with the Hollywood Hotshots.

Magicians like Harry Houdini mesmerized audiences during the 1920s. Come and see John Cox present ‘Houdini Among the Spirits’ on Saturday, also on Saturday, Ian Whitcomb presents Britain Bounces Back, a special talk about British pop music during the Jazz Age. At 6:30 p.m., see if you know your onions by competing with friends in a 1920s Team Trivia Challenge.

Despite the enforcement of Prohibition during the 1920s, people found creative ways to continue drinking! On Sunday, Rich Ohtsuka presents lively talks about Prohibition and cocktails of the ’20s. Sunday will also feature the ‘Curious Hilarious Stage Show’, an interactive puppet show ideal for kids, presented by the Animal Cracker Conspiracy and lastly, members of the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles will present two fashion shows. Visitors wearing their glad rags can participate in a costume contest.

Throughout the weekend, composer Michael Mortilla will show humorous silent film shorts with live musical accompaniment in the museum’s Gallery. Also both days, visitors can enjoy self-guided tours and exhibits inside La Casa Nueva, a magnificently restored 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival mansion, and the Victorian-era Workman House. Car buffs will be amazed by fabulous 1920s vehicles that members of local car clubs have restored. Additionally, be on the lookout for Steven and Shaun Thomas as they ride and display vintage bikes of the era. Ukulele lessons and sing-alongs will be offered all weekend long, as will Mahjong lessons!

1920s-inspired games, crafts, and merchants will be located throughout the site. Picnics are welcome, and a collection of food trucks will be on hand each day.

The Homestead Museum is located at 15415 East Don Julian Road, in the City of Industry, just 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, and one mile north of the Pomona Freeway (SR-60) at the Hacienda Boulevard exit.

Period dress is encouraged, and admission and parking are free. For more information call (626) 968-8492 or visit homesteadmuseum.org.

