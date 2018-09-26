La Palma Police Invites Public to October 3 ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Event

LA PALMA, Calif. – As part of efforts to continue to enhance and maintain a strong partnership with the community, the La Palma Police Department invites the public to its “Coffee with a Cop” event on October 3. The mission of the event is to bring police officers and the community members they serve together to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know one another over a cup of coffee.

Coffee with a Cop will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf located at 5510 La Palma Avenue. This event coincides with National Coffee with a Cop Day, which is dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interaction between law enforcement agencies and the public.

Police Chief Terry Kim said, “The La Palma Police Department believes establishing trust between the community and officers is extremely important.” “Our Coffee with a Cop event is a unique program that strengthens partnerships and encourages communication between residents and officers, one cup of coffee at a time,” Kim added. For additional information, please contact Officer Hongsing Phou at (714) 690-3370.

