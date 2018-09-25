BILL ON GOVERNOR BROWN’S DESK WILL ALLOW LEGISLATORS TO LIVE OUTSIDE DISTRICT

By Brian Hews

So much for representative government in California; all carpet baggers are welcome.

State legislators have sent a bill to Gov. Brown that will allow lawmakers to live outside the districts they represent.

Voting yes were several well-known legislators including Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Majority Leader Ian Calderon.

Existing law defines “residence” for voting purposes as a person’s domicile; where the person intends to remain and is fixed for some period of time.

SB1250, authored by 35th District Senator Steven Bradford and 38th District Senator Joel Anderson, “provide[s] that the residence presumption applies as long as the address listed is one of the member or representative’s residences, notwithstanding that the member or representative may have another residence at which any of certain conditions apply.”

Critics will blast the bill as a gift to special interests, where anyone can run for any state office absent any knowledge of issues within the district or any interest to effect change.

