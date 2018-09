DAILY NEWS: Multiple explosions reported in Boston as city warns of issues with natural gas line

More than a dozen explosions were reported north of Boston late Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police had responded to 17 separate explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover around 5:30 p.m., but warned that it is “far too early to speculate on cause.”

