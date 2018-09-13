DAILY NEWS : Brett Kavanaugh reportedly accused of sexual misconduct

Democrats on Thursday alerted the FBI to sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to reports and a person familiar with the matter.

The potentially damning claims, which come as the Senate prepares to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the highest court of the land, were made in a letter obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, a Democratic source told the Daily News.

