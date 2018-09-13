DAILY NEWS : Brett Kavanaugh reportedly accused of sexual misconduct

Courtesy QC.com
Democrats on Thursday alerted the FBI to sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to reports and a person familiar with the matter.
The potentially damning claims, which come as the Senate prepares to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the highest court of the land, were made in a letter obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, a Democratic source told the Daily News.
