ABCUSD Measure BB Campaign Committee to Host Kick-Off Event Wed. Sept. 12

CERRITOS — The members of the campaign committee Yes on Measure BB for Safe and Modern Schools in ABC invite the public to its official kick-off event to provide information on the necessity for the measure’s passage on Nov. 6, 2018.

Those in attendance will learn how they can support the bond which will finance upgrades to campus safety and security, technology, and 21st century learning environments.

The kick-off will take place at the Artesia DES Hall (Portuguese Hall), 11903 Ashworth St., Artesia at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Those interested can read about the Bond Measure here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments