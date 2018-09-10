CCPA _____________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Socialize

Transient Attacks Three Near Artesia’s Our Lady of Fatima Church With Trash Picker

L.A. County Sheriffs with the transient who assaulted three people. Photo by Tammye McDuff.

 

BY BRIAN HEWS

A transient attacked three people near Our Lady of Fatima Church in Artesia, California at approximately 5:00 p.m. today, no one was hurt in the incident.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs were called to the area, saw the woman, a brief chase ensued, and she was caught and handcuffed.

The Sheriff’s did not take any chances and briefly locked down OLF’s Pre K-8th grade school while they investigated the incident.

Witnesses said the transient was yelling at the Sheriffs during the investigation while she was handcuffed.

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of