Transient Attacks Three Near Artesia’s Our Lady of Fatima Church With Trash Picker

L.A. County Sheriffs with the transient who assaulted three people. Photo by Tammye McDuff.

BY BRIAN HEWS

A transient attacked three people near Our Lady of Fatima Church in Artesia, California at approximately 5:00 p.m. today, no one was hurt in the incident.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs were called to the area, saw the woman, a brief chase ensued, and she was caught and handcuffed.

The Sheriff’s did not take any chances and briefly locked down OLF’s Pre K-8th grade school while they investigated the incident.

Witnesses said the transient was yelling at the Sheriffs during the investigation while she was handcuffed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments