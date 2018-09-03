13 arrested at Kaiser Permanente protest in Downey

BY BRIAN HEWS

13 people were arrested this morning protesting at Kaiser Permanente in Downey marring what was an otherwise peaceful protest.

The protest by the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Workers was due to a labor dispute with Kaiser Permanente.

The protest started at Independence Park and proceeded to the hospital on Imperial Highway.

Downey police was deployed along the route and near the hospital for safety reasons.

The 13 people were arrested for not dispersing after being ordered to do so by the police.

