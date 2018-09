Suspect Arrested For Lakewood High School Sexual Assault

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lakewood Station arrested a suspect on Saturday in connection with an attempted rape of a special needs student in the bathroom of Lakewood High School on Friday.

The suspect was also wanted for the sexual assault and robbery of a woman in Bellflower earlier the same day.

Read story

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments