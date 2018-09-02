Former Kennedy High Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault

A former high school water polo and swim coach pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting three teenage girls and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Joshua Christopher Owens, 24, of La Palma, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of oral copulation of a victim younger than 16 and sexual penetration of a victim younger than 16, as well as six misdemeanor counts of child annoyance.

He was given until Oct. 12 to begin his jail sentence.

Owens was a part-time assistant water polo and swim coach at Kennedy High School in La Palma and was a seasonal lifeguard with the Long Beach Fire Department Marine Safety Division, according to Buena Park police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Owens met the three girls, between 14 and 16 years old, through his coaching job. The sexual assaults happened at locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties, prosecutors said.

Owens sexually assaulted one girl between September 2014 and April 2015. Another girl was fondled and he touched himself in front of her between January and June 2016, according to prosecutors.

He kissed a third girl multiple times with sexual intent on various occasions from March 2016 to June 2016, prosecutors said.

Owens’ attorney, Jonathan Lynn, said his client “felt that resolving this case with a plea was in the best interests of all parties involved in this matter. My client wanted to take responsibility for his conduct and give closure to the victims and their families.”

