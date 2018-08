Earthquake Felt in Southern California, At Least in Orange

BY BRIAN HEWS

Tuesday August 28,2018 7:36 p.m.

A small earthquake was felt in Orange, Ca. just now, will update when available.

Update: Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes 4 km north of La Verne, California, per USGS. According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from San Dimas, four miles from Claremont and five miles from Glendora.

