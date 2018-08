YouTube star McSkillet causes car crash that kills himself, a woman and her daughter

(CNN) A YouTube star known as “McSkillet” caused a wrong-way car crash that killed himself, a woman and her 12-year-old daughter in San Diego this week, CNN affiliate KUSI reported.

Trevor Heitmann, 18, was driving a black McLaren 650S in the wrong direction Thursday when it crashed head-on with an SUV in San Diego County, according to Officer Jake Sanchez, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

Sanchez said Heitmann was speeding on the highway when the crash happened.

