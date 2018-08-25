_____________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Parents Arrested at Cerritos Mall After Their Children, Ages 2 and 3, Were Found Sleeping in a Stroller Outside Their Car

FROM PRESS TELEGRAM

The parents of two children were arrested by deputies after they were found unattended sleeping in a stroller outside a parked vehicle in a Cerritos mall parking lot Friday, Aug. 24, authorities said.

About 8:15 p.m., deputies with the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station were patrolling the parking lot of the Los Cerritos Center when they were alerted by a concerned citizen who found the two children unattended, officials said.

The children, ages 2 and 3, were found outside at the rear of a parked vehicle. Their parents had been shopping inside the mall and were located about 9:35 p.m.

Saud Audousari and Muneirah Almowanas were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment. Their ages and city of residence were not immediately disclosed by officials.

