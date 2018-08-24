What are the best things to do in Los Cerritos?

Enjoying the sights of Los Cerritos is a mere walk in the park! Photo by cjalallian /CC.1.0 Public Domain

From the restaurants and bars to the parks and local attractions, what are the best things to do in Los Cerritos? We all love where we live, but do we know all about the different places to visit, drink and eat? It’s time to take a fresh look at Los Cerritos as if you are visiting for the first time!

Take a Look Around

Sometimes, all it takes is to take a walk around the town, looking at the buildings and people watching, to remember all the great things about where we live. One of the best places to take it all in is the stunning Heritage Park where you can relax and watch the ducks swim in the pond — so relaxing!

The Cerritos Sculpture Park is nearby, too, and visitors are always enthralled by the many stunning works featured in this park — what a work of art!

Ready, steady, eat!

One of our favorite things about Los Cerritos is that there are so many cool different restaurants to enjoy. From barbecue grills and smokehouses to pizza and Italian eateries, whether you favor casual, laid-back lunches or fancy dining, we are sure that you will find an excellent selection of eateries from which to choose.

If you prefer to cook yourself, why not forsake the supermarkets and head to a different type of market instead? Namely, the Cerritos Farmers’ Market where you can buy an incredible array of different fresh produce.

Shop till you drop! Photo by Ally Union / C.C 3.0

Style It Up

From fresh and contemporary looks to classic and timeless styles, there is something for everyone at the Los Cerritos Center. You don’t have to travel too far to find some fabulous, well-known brands or even a cool independent store.

The Best of Art and Music

If you are looking for some culture, then a visit to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts is a must! From jazz and doo-wop to rock and country, a night out enjoying some sensational live music is an absolute must!

Explore the Gardens Casino

The Triple 7 Sports Bar & Grill, situated within the Gardens Casino complex, uses seasonal, fresh and sustainable ingredients from throughout California. There you can enjoy a variety of cuisines including Vietnamese, Thai, Mexican and Italian. They also have a very robust wine list, which includes excellent selections from both the Napa Valley and the Sonoma Coast.

The Garden Casino is one of the top places to play poker, roulette and more in the area. It will also host the “Moneymaker” in September as part of his North American tour. Who or what is the “Moneymaker”? Well, 15 years ago, a gentleman by the name of Chris Moneymaker put down $86 dollars to qualify for the World Series of Poker Main Event. He beat the odds to make poker his career and has won millions of dollars since. His tour will give people from all walks of life an opportunity to turn $86 into $25,000 — how exciting!

From the various community events to national tours that come to town, there is always something exciting going on in Los Cerritos. It is such a community-led town — we love it! We hope that this roundup will provide you with fresh inspiration to explore our great town even more!

