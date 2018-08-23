‘Child Annoyance’ Reported Near Downey High School

STAFF REPORT

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018, the Downey Police Department received a report of a possible kidnapping attempt in the 11000 block of Brookshire Avenue. The victim, a female student, had exited the Downey High school campus via the 3rd street exit when she was approached by an adult male driving a black Kia sedan. She stated the suspect exited his vehicle and tried to grab her, but she was able to escape and later reported this incident to the police.

Video surveillance from a nearby business was obtained by Downey Police detectives. The video shows the victim walking on the sidewalk when a black Kia pulls up to the curb. The victim walks over to the vehicle, leans in the driver side window, and then walks away from the vehicle. At no point does the driver exit his vehicle and attempt to grab the victim. The video shows the victim walking away east on 3rd street as the suspect drives away and then turns south on Lakewood.

Based on the video evidence we were able to obtain, we do not believe this to be an attempted abduction, but rather a Child Annoyance.

The suspect is described as an adult male between 18 to 20-years-of age, with dark hair, and has a beard. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer 4-door black Kia sedan with no plates, tinted windows, and a red blanket covering the rear windows.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Ethan Roberts (562) 904-2333.

To provide information ANONYMOUSLY, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or by texting the letters TIPLA, plus, to CRIMES (274637) or by using the website.

Press inquiries may be directed to Sergeant Maria Villegas as (562) 904-2340.

