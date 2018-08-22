LASD Human Trafficking Operation Nets 33 Arrests in Lynwood and Compton

The Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Taskforce, along with deputies from Century Sheriff’s Station, conducted a human trafficking operation in the cities of Lynwood and Compton on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. During the operation, Sheriff’s personnel arrested 33 adults.

Seven adult females were arrested for the charge of Loitering for the Purposes of Prostitution and ten adult females were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution after they solicited sex for money from undercover Sheriff’s Detectives. Each of them were offered victim-centered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (C.A.S.T.) as well as Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion. Six of the females were identified as victims of human trafficking and accepted ongoing services from CAST. Four accepted ongoing services from LEAD. The remaining females were booked at the Century Regional Detention Facility.

Sixteen of those arrested were male adults who solicited undercover Sheriff’s deputies for various sex acts. Those males were transported and booked at the Century Regional Detention Facility. One of the males arrested for solicitation, Jobanny Rodriguez, MH/35 of Los Angeles, was additionally charged with felony possession of counterfeit United States currency after he tried to pay for a sex act with counterfeit currency. He remains in custody and will be arraigned at Compton Court on August 23, 2018.

The operation included task force partners from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.), the District Attorney’s Office (LADA), the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Los Angeles Unified School Police (LAUSD), State Parole, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) the Los Angeles County Probation Department, the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST), Saving Innocence, and the Department of Children and Family Services.

