NY DAILY NEWS: Longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reaches plea deal with feds

The fixer is in.

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney reached a plea deal Tuesday with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

The agreement involves charges related to campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion, a source familiar with the investigation told the Daily News.

The onetime self-described “fixer,” long considered Trump’s personal pit bull, boasted last year he’d take a bullet for the President.

But the Long Island native’s loyalty has been tested since April 9, when FBI agents raided Cohen’s office and residences, seizing over 4 million files in connection with an investigation into bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations.

The raid sent shockwaves through The White House. Gradually, Cohen, 51, and Trump distanced themselves from each other through statements in the media.

