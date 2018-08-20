Melissa Ramoso Throws Her Hat Into Artesia City Council Race

Melissa Romoso

By Brian Hews

Monday Aug. 20, 2018, 4:35 p.m.

Melissa Ramoso announced her candidacy this week for Artesia City Council.

Three seats are up this year, with incumbents Ali Taj and Victor Manalo running, along with an open seat vacated by the retirement of Mayor Sally Flowers.

Ramoso filed the required papers last week and is the only woman that will be on the November 6th ballot.

“I love so many things about Artesia,” Ramoso said in a statement. “I am excited for its potential, possibilities, and promise. I can bring new energy and innovative ideas without sacrificing what makes Artesia special.”

Ramoso’s platform combines leadership and policy experience to bring Artesia forward. “My top priorities are to make City Hall more accessible, improve the quality of life for all our neighborhoods, and strengthen our local economy,” Ramoso stated.

Ramoso is a product of the ABC Unified School District graduating from Gahr High and is a University of California, Irvine alumnus. She said her passion for service comes from her immigrant parents – Ramoso’s mother is a retired Los Angeles County registered nurse and her father is a US Army veteran and retired postal worker.

Ramoso said, “I believe that government should help make people’s lives better. I want to make Artesians lives better.”

For over fourteen years, Ramoso has represented federal and state legislators serving their constituents.

Ramoso is currently the District Director to Assembly member Al Muratsuchi where she coordinates the Assembly member’s district office to help residents access resources, voice their opinions, and improve their communities. Ramoso is an active Artesia resident and is a former Vice President of the Friends of Artesia Foundation.

Ramoso is already boasting an impressive endorsement list that includes Artesia Councilmember Miguel Canales, Cerritos Mayor Mark Pulido, Cerritos Council member Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, Cerritos Planning Commissioner Tatiana Yokoyama, Cerritos Fine Arts and Historical Commissioner Nora Benzon, and former Cerritos Planning Commissioner Becky Lingad.

