ABC7 Report: Cerritos Resident Sam Ferguson Was Man Shot on 91 Freeway Friday Night

Sam Ferguson was shot and killed in his car last Friday night.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Monday Aug. 20, 2018, 8:15 p.m.

The man killed in a car-to-car shooting on the 91 freeway near Cerritos has been identified as 27-year old Sam Ferguson.

Family members say he was studying to become a speech pathologist and worked with children with developmental disabilities.

Ferguson was shot Friday night and died a few hours later at an Irvine hospital.

Police are still looking for the other vehicle involved and say they do not have a motive for the shooting.

As the investigation continues, Ferguson’s loved ones are coping with his death by leaning on faith and family and reminiscing over how special he was.

“He was a jokester, a prankster, fun. His friends flocked to Sam,” said his brother, Marcus Ferguson.

Sam was the youngest of nine siblings. He lived with his oldest brother in Cerritos and was on his way home from work Friday afternoon when police say another driver opened fire, killing him.

Read story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments