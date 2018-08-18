NY TIMES: White House Counsel McGahn Has Cooperated Extensively in Mueller Inquiry Into Trump Administration Russia Conspiracy

WASHINGTON — The White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, has cooperated extensively in the special counsel investigation, sharing detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether President Trump obstructed justice, including some that investigators would not have learned of otherwise, according to a dozen current and former White House officials and others briefed on the matter.

It was reported that Don McGahn was afraid Trump and others was going blame him for the Russian inquiry and he has interviewed with Mueller three times.

The White House is taking the stance that they allowed McGahn to interview.

Read NY Times story

