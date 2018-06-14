Trump’s Choice to Run Southwest Key Programs Detention Center In Brownsville Calls Himself ‘El Presidente,’ Served on La Raza Board

Dr. Juan Sanchez

BY BRIAN HEWS

Wednesday June 12, 2018, 9:15 p.m.

Hews Media Group-Community News has found that the Trump Administration’s choice to run its detention center holding 1,500 boys ages 10-17 in Brownsville, Texas is a Harvard educated Mexican-American named Dr. Juan J. Sanchez, the self-proclaimed “El Presidente/CEO who grew up in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Brownsville, Texas on the border of Mexico where life was full of challenges.”

The Texas Secretary of State’s listing showing Sanchez as owner of Southwest Key Programs.

The Trump detention center run by Sanchez is called “Case Padre” or “Father’s House.” Reporters who visited the center today called it a prison and indoctrination facility, with U.S. Presidents painted on the wall with patriotic slogans next to the paintings.

As the kids walk into the center, the first picture they see is Trump, a man who once called all Mexicans rapists and murderers, in front of the spot color picture of the White House and the U.S. flag, with a patriotic slogan in Spanish.

Sanchez is the definition of what Trump hates about Mexicans, but his administration gave, and Sanchez gladly took the business from the U.S. to house the young boys ruthlessly separated from their parents or fleeing persecution.

Sanchez, “El Presidente/CEO of Southwest Key Programs,” writes on his website, “he (Dr. Sanchez) was fortunate to have a number of caring, supportive adults in his life that encouraged him to dream big and pursue an education and he became determined to spend his life helping as many people as he could to escape poverty through educational and other opportunities.”

Yet the boys in his charge are allowed only two hours of exercise each day, the remaining 22 hours spent inside the facility.

Even more shocking, Sanchez proudly states he served on the Board of UnidosUS, the left-wing organization formerly known as the National Council of La Raza (NCLR), the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization.

La raza “was a source of pride for many Latinos, the most militant of whom adopted the motto, ‘Por la raza todo, fuera de la raza nada’ — ‘For the race, everything, outside the race, nothing.’”

UnidosUS advocates for everything Trump, his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and most Republicans despise; the organization is in favor of progressive public policy changes including immigration reform, a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, and reduced deportations.

Their website states, “through our unique combination of research, advocacy, programs, and a national network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the country, we simultaneously challenge the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos in the United States. Since our founding in 1968, we have contributed to a stronger America by elevating the voice of Latinos, and defending and advancing our community’s concerns. Today, we remain steadfast in our mission to realize a day where all Latinos thrive and their contributions are fully recognized.”

In addition, Sanchez is the recipient of the Ohtli Award, which recognizes individuals who have aided, empowered, or positively affected the lives of Mexican nationals in the United States and other countries.”

Yet Sanchez chose to take business from the Trump administration.

On his website Sanchez states, “Southwest works in the juvenile justice field, thousands of youth have been diverted from facilities and allowed to finish school. Through Southwest’s immigrant children’s shelters, thousands of unaccompanied minors have been reunified with their families.”

Several media outlets are reporting that no formal plans are in place to reunite the children of Casa Padre with their family, with more frightening reports indicating there is no documentation of the boy’s parents.

