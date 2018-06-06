Felony Hit and Run Suspect Identified As Norwalk Resident Gustavo Nery

Original Release

On Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at approximately 6:00 A.M., a Felony Hit and Run occurred on Pioneer Blvd north of the I-5 Freeway in the city of Norwalk.

The suspect drove his vehicle out of the driveway of a convenience store, directly into the path of the victim, who was riding his motorcycle southbound on Pioneer Blvd.The victim’s motorcycle collided into the rear driver’s side of the suspect vehicle at full speed.

The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and was seriously injured.

The suspect vehicle continued driving northbound on Pioneer Blvd and out of view. The suspect never stopped to render aid or identify himself.

The suspect was captured on video just prior to the collision as he purchased several items in the convenience store. He is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 50-55 years of age, about 5’7” to 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with a gray mustache. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved orange work shirt, with “J.B. Landscape” on the back, blue jeans, and a white cowboy hat.

The suspect vehicle is a white, 2000-2004 Chevrolet Astro Van or GMC Safari Van with a roof rack. There will be significant damage to the rear driver’s side of the suspect vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive.

Update

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Norwalk Traffic Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Felony Hit and Run involving the white van and motorcycle that occurred on Pioneer Blvd north of the I-5 Freeway, in the city of Norwalk on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Through further investigation, the suspect has been identified as 55 year old Norwalk resident Gustavo Nery. Thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen who saw the incident on the news, the suspect’s vehicle was recovered in Anaheim this morning, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

The most recent photo of suspect Gustavo Nery is from the video taken at the convenience store just prior to the collision.

There is no additional informational and the investigation remains on-going.

