Real Time Election Results for Los Angeles County and California

Results as of 6/5/2018 8:56:26 PM. Results are representative of Los Angeles County only. Remember to refresh this page to ensure that you have the latest results.Ballots cast in Vote by Mail precincts are counted in the first bulletin. These tallied Vote by Mail precincts are reflected in the “Precincts Reporting” figure. There are 210 Vote by Mail precincts.

Governor
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Gavin Newsom (D) 85,280 32.09%
John H. Cox (R) 55,685 20.95%
Antonio Villaraigosa (D) 47,570 17.90%
John Chiang (D) 35,722 13.44%
Travis Allen (R) 22,258 8.38%
Delaine Eastin (D) 4,762 1.79%
Amanda Renteria (D) 2,854 1.07%
Peter Y Liu (R) 2,312 .87%
Robert C. Newman, II (R) 1,911 .72%
Michael Shellenberger (D) 1,029 .39%
Yvonne Girard (R) 935 .35%
Gloria Estela La Riva (P) 655 .25%
Zoltan Istvan (L) 460 .17%
Albert Caesar Mezzetti (D) 424 .16%
Josh Jones (G) 424 .16%
J. Bribiesca (D) 417 .16%
Robert Davidson Griffis (D) 407 .15%
Akinyemi Agbede (D) 395 .15%
Nickolas Wildstar (L) 384 .14%
Christopher N. Carlson (G) 350 .13%
Thomas Jefferson Cares (D) 343 .13%
Hakan “Hawk” Mikado (N) 265 .10%
Klement Tinaj (D) 208 .08%
Shubham Goel (N) 184 .07%
Jeffrey Edward Taylor (N) 182 .07%
Desmond Silveira (N) 177 .07%
Johnny Wattenburg (N) 171 .06%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
Lieutenant Governor
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ed Hernandez (D) 72,229 29.36%
Eleni Kounalakis (D) 50,946 20.71%
Cole Harris (R) 39,054 15.87%
Jeff Bleich (D) 19,402 7.89%
Lydia Ortega (R) 17,567 7.14%
David Fennell (R) 17,000 6.91%
David R. Hernandez (R) 13,613 5.53%
Gayle McLaughlin (N) 7,361 2.99%
Cameron Gharabiklou (D) 3,568 1.45%
Tim Ferreira (L) 3,123 1.27%
Danny Thomas (N) 2,165 .88%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
Secretary of State
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Alex Padilla (D) 143,165 57.22%
Mark P. Meuser (R) 71,361 28.52%
Ruben Major (D) 11,412 4.56%
Raul Rodriguez Jr (R) 9,354 3.74%
Gail K. Lightfoot (L) 5,761 2.30%
Michael Feinstein (G) 4,999 2.00%
C.T. Weber (P) 2,394 .96%
Erik Rydberg (G) 1,750 .70%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
Controller
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Betty T. Yee (D) 165,199 66.44%
Konstantinos Roditis (R) 73,944 29.74%
Mary Lou Finley (P) 9,504 3.82%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
Treasurer
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Fiona Ma (D) 106,501 44.05%
Greg Conlon (R) 46,802 19.36%
Jack M. Guerrero (R) 45,647 18.88%
Vivek Viswanathan (D) 38,269 15.83%
Kevin Akin (P) 4,550 1.88%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
Attorney General
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Xavier Becerra (D) 128,181 51.38%
Steven C Bailey (R) 57,404 23.01%
Dave Jones (D) 32,652 13.09%
Eric Early (R) 31,228 12.52%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
Insurance Commissioner
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ricardo Lara (D) 117,766 49.37%
Steve Poizner (N) 82,117 34.43%
Asif Mahmood (D) 26,574 11.14%
Nathalie Hrizi (P) 12,068 5.06%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
Board of Equalization
Member State Board of Equalization 1st District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Tom Hallinan (D) 14,413 42.44%
Ted Gaines (R) 9,546 28.11%
Connie Conway (R) 5,607 16.51%
David Evans (R) 4,395 12.94%
68 of 573 precincts reporting (11.87%) | Voter Nominated
Member State Board of Equalization 3rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
G. Rick Marshall (R) 60,032 29.63%
Cheryl C. Turner (D) 37,526 18.52%
Tony Vazquez (D) 31,846 15.72%
Scott Svonkin (D) 25,986 12.82%
Nancy Pearlman (D) 23,535 11.61%
Ben Pak (D) 9,298 4.59%
Doug Kriegel (D) 7,296 3.60%
Micheál “Me-Haul” O’Leary (N) 7,111 3.51%
142 of 3,784 precincts reporting (3.75%) | Voter Nominated
United States Senator
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Dianne Feinstein (D) 119,694 47.63%
Kevin De Leon (D) 32,385 12.89%
James P Bradley (R) 19,787 7.87%
Arun K. Bhumitra (R) 13,864 5.52%
Paul A Taylor (R) 10,591 4.21%
Erin Cruz (R) 6,319 2.51%
Pat Harris (D) 5,866 2.33%
Tom Palzer (R) 5,831 2.32%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (R) 4,880 1.94%
Alison Hartson (D) 3,684 1.47%
Patrick Little (R) 3,162 1.26%
John “Jack” Crew (R) 2,427 .97%
Kevin Mottus (R) 2,399 .95%
Jerry Joseph Laws (R) 2,029 .81%
Ling Ling Shi (N) 2,028 .81%
Derrick Michael Reid (L) 2,018 .80%
Adrienne Nicole Edwards (D) 2,014 .80%
Mario Nabliba (R) 1,912 .76%
Douglas Howard Pierce (D) 1,593 .63%
Donnie O. Turner (D) 1,197 .48%
Lee Olson (N) 1,002 .40%
David Hildebrand (D) 953 .38%
David Moore (N) 872 .35%
Herbert G. Peters (D) 864 .34%
John Thompson Parker (P) 787 .31%
Jason M. Hanania (N) 716 .28%
Colleen Shea Fernald (N) 638 .25%
Don J. Grundmann (N) 486 .19%
Gerald Plummer (D) 462 .18%
Rash Bihari Ghosh (N) 461 .18%
Tim Gildersleeve (N) 215 .09%
Michael Fahmy Girgis (N) 176 .07%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated
U.S. Representative
United States Representative, 23rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Kevin McCarthy (R) 1,801 64.16%
Tatiana Matta (D) 390 13.89%
Wendy Reed (D) 323 11.51%
Mary Helen Barro (D) 196 6.98%
Kurtis Wilson (D) 55 1.96%
James Davis (N) 42 1.50%
3 of 31 precincts reporting (9.68%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 25th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Steve Knight (R) 11,294 55.07%
Bryan Caforio (D) 4,130 20.14%
Katie Hill (D) 3,480 16.97%
Jess Pelaez Phoenix (D) 992 4.84%
Mary Pallant (D) 614 2.99%
30 of 251 precincts reporting (11.95%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 26th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Julia Brownley (D) 211 48.51%
Jeffrey D. Burum (R) 115 26.44%
Antonio Sabato, Jr. (R) 103 23.68%
John Nelson (D) 6 1.38%
0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 27th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Judy Chu (D) 16,655 82.92%
Bryan Witt (D) 3,431 17.08%
37 of 309 precincts reporting (11.97%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 28th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Adam B. Schiff (D) 16,072 67.39%
Johnny J. Nalbandian (R) 6,732 28.23%
Sal Genovese (D) 1,047 4.39%
15 of 332 precincts reporting (4.52%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 29th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Tony Cardenas (D) 6,311 61.25%
Benito Benny Bernal (R) 2,285 22.18%
Joseph “Joe” Shammas (D) 988 9.59%
Angelica Maria Dueñas (G) 566 5.49%
Juan Rey (N) 154 1.49%
14 of 238 precincts reporting (5.88%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 30th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Brad Sherman (D) 13,785 59.47%
Mark S. Reed (R) 7,514 32.42%
Raji Rab (D) 956 4.12%
Jon Pelzer (D) 925 3.99%
5 of 317 precincts reporting (1.58%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 32nd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Grace Flores Napolitano (D) 10,887 100.00%
11 of 284 precincts reporting (3.87%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 33rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ted W. Lieu (D) 19,005 57.61%
Kenneth Weston Wright (R) 11,857 35.94%
Emory P. Rodgers (D) 2,125 6.44%
15 of 423 precincts reporting (3.55%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 34th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Jimmy Gomez (D) 8,064 77.24%
Kenneth Mejia (G) 1,234 11.82%
Angela Elise McArdle (L) 1,142 10.94%
3 of 234 precincts reporting (1.28%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 35th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Norma J. Torres (D) 1,206 57.70%
Christian Leonel Valiente (R) 628 30.05%
Joe Baca (D) 256 12.25%
0 of 51 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 37th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Karen Bass (D) 14,727 84.53%
Ron J. Bassilian (R) 2,695 15.47%
10 of 357 precincts reporting (2.80%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 38th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Linda T. Sánchez (D) 10,194 59.41%
Ryan Downing (R) 6,964 40.59%
15 of 335 precincts reporting (4.48%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 39th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Young Kim (R) 1,417 19.21%
Gil Cisneros (D) 1,282 17.38%
Bob Huff (R) 847 11.48%
Herbert H. Lee (D) 779 10.56%
Phil Liberatore (R) 683 9.26%
Andy Thorburn (D) 589 7.99%
Mai Khanh Tran (D) 503 6.82%
Shawn Nelson (R) 426 5.78%
Sam Jammal (D) 264 3.58%
Steven C. Vargas (R) 220 2.98%
Karen Lee Schatzle (N) 94 1.27%
John J. Cullum (R) 87 1.18%
Suzi Park Leggett (D) 67 .91%
Steve Cox (N) 48 .65%
Andrew Sarega (R) 46 .62%
Sophia J. Alexander (A) 20 .27%
Ted M. Alemayhu (A) 4 .05%
6 of 94 precincts reporting (6.38%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 40th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Lucille Roybal-Allard (D) 5,244 79.33%
Rodolfo Cortes Barragan (G) 1,366 20.67%
5 of 240 precincts reporting (2.08%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 43rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Maxine Waters (D) 11,171 68.15%
Omar Navarro (R) 2,521 15.38%
Frank T. Demartini (R) 1,447 8.83%
Edwin P. Duterte (R) 910 5.55%
Miguel Angel Zuniga (G) 342 2.09%
17 of 339 precincts reporting (5.01%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 44th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Nanette Diaz Barragán (D) 6,332 62.21%
Aja L. Brown (D) 1,723 16.93%
Jazmina Saavedra (R) 1,198 11.77%
Stacey Dash (R) 926 9.10%
16 of 314 precincts reporting (5.10%) | Voter Nominated
United States Representative, 47th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Alan Lowenthal (D) 7,394 63.26%
John Briscoe (R) 2,526 21.61%
David Michael Clifford (R) 1,769 15.13%
8 of 202 precincts reporting (3.96%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator
Candidates to Succeed Josh Newman If He Is Recalled. (Unexpired Term Ending December 7, 2020 )
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ling Ling Chang (R) 1,828 36.05%
Joseph Cho (D) 1,095 21.59%
Bruce Whitaker (R) 869 17.14%
Josh Ferguson (D) 623 12.29%
Kevin Carr (D) 334 6.59%
George C. Shen (R) 322 6.35%
6 of 80 precincts reporting (7.50%) | Voter Nominated

Senate District 29 Special Recall Election

Shall JOSH NEWMAN be recalled (removed) from the office of State Senator?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes (Y) 3,163 63.32%
No (N) 1,832 36.68%
6 of 80 precincts reporting (7.50%) | Majority of votes cast | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 18th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Bob Hertzberg (D) 11,304 64.44%
Brandon Saario (R) 2,448 13.95%
Rudy Melendez (R) 2,186 12.46%
Roger James Sayegh (D) 1,605 9.15%
13 of 357 precincts reporting (3.64%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 20th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Connie Leyva (D) 1,058 51.06%
Matthew Munson (R) 693 33.45%
Paul Vincent Avila (D) 321 15.49%
2 of 53 precincts reporting (3.77%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 22nd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Mike Eng (D) 8,283 49.78%
Susan Rubio (D) 4,131 24.83%
Monica Garcia (D) 3,114 18.72%
Ruben Sierra (D) 1,111 6.68%
15 of 371 precincts reporting (4.04%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 24th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Maria Elena Durazo (D) 7,421 57.78%
Peter Choi (D) 5,423 42.22%
4 of 320 precincts reporting (1.25%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 26th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ben Allen (D) 24,908 71.90%
Baron Bruno (N) 5,475 15.80%
Mark Matthew Herd (L) 4,260 12.30%
16 of 543 precincts reporting (2.95%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 30th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Holly J. Mitchell (D) 13,963 100.00%
10 of 430 precincts reporting (2.33%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 32nd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Rita Topalian (R) 5,847 27.14%
Bob J. Archuleta (D) 3,917 18.18%
Vanessa Delgado (D) 3,145 14.60%
Ion Sarega (R) 2,428 11.27%
Tony Mendoza (D) 1,787 8.30%
Vicky Santana (D) 1,263 5.86%
Ali S. Taj (D) 1,118 5.19%
Vivian Romero (D) 924 4.29%
Rudy Bermudez (D) 893 4.15%
David Castellanos (D) 221 1.03%
13 of 421 precincts reporting (3.09%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 32nd District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Rita Topalian (R) 5,824 27.61%
Vanessa Delgado (D) 3,073 14.57%
Bob J. Archuleta (D) 2,720 12.90%
Tony Mendoza (D) 2,437 11.55%
Ion Sarega (R) 2,241 10.62%
Vicky Santana (D) 1,275 6.04%
Ali S. Taj (D) 1,235 5.86%
Rudy Bermudez (D) 936 4.44%
Vivian Romero (D) 905 4.29%
John Paul Drayer (D) 311 1.47%
Darren Joseph Gendron (D) 135 .64%
13 of 421 precincts reporting (3.09%) | Voter Nominated
State Senator, 34th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Janet Nguyen (R) 2,329 61.66%
Tom Umberg (D) 931 24.65%
Jestin L. Samson (D) 302 8.00%
Akash A. Hawkins (D) 215 5.69%
1 of 34 precincts reporting (2.94%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the Assembly
Member of the State Assembly, 36th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Tom Lackey (R) 7,621 61.77%
Steve Fox (D) 4,717 38.23%
24 of 162 precincts reporting (14.81%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 38th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Dante Acosta (R) 7,295 55.72%
Christy Smith (D) 5,798 44.28%
13 of 158 precincts reporting (8.23%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 39th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Luz Maria Rivas (D) 2,806 38.14%
Ricardo Antonio Benitez (R) 2,278 30.96%
Patty Lopez (D) 986 13.40%
Antonio Sanchez (D) 729 9.91%
Bonnie Corwin (D) 283 3.85%
Patrea Patrick (D) 275 3.74%
19 of 173 precincts reporting (10.98%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 39th District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Luz Maria Rivas (D) 4,571 64.05%
Ricardo Antonio Benitez (R) 2,566 35.95%
19 of 173 precincts reporting (10.98%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 41st District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Chris Holden (D) 9,347 63.61%
Alan S. Reynolds (N) 3,722 25.33%
Kenneth (Kenny) Rotter (D) 1,626 11.06%
21 of 172 precincts reporting (12.21%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 43rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Laura Friedman (D) 10,973 100.00%
12 of 213 precincts reporting (5.63%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 44th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy (R) 216 52.05%
Jacqui Irwin (D) 193 46.51%
Robert Zelinsky (D) 6 1.45%
0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 45th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Jesse Gabriel (D) 5,402 38.94%
Justin M. Clark (R) 5,073 36.57%
Tricia Robbins Kasson (D) 1,184 8.54%
Jeff Bornstein (D) 872 6.29%
Ankur Patel (D) 705 5.08%
Daniel Brin (D) 452 3.26%
Ray Bishop (D) 183 1.32%
1 of 191 precincts reporting ( .52%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 45th District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Jesse Gabriel (D) 8,206 60.34%
Justin M. Clark (R) 5,394 39.66%
1 of 191 precincts reporting ( .52%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 46th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Adrin Nazarian (D) 7,900 73.78%
Roxanne Beckford Hoge (R) 2,807 26.22%
4 of 192 precincts reporting (2.08%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 48th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Blanca E. Rubio (D) 6,406 100.00%
6 of 197 precincts reporting (3.05%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 49th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ed Chau (D) 7,434 67.10%
Burton Brink (R) 3,645 32.90%
7 of 180 precincts reporting (3.89%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 50th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Richard Bloom (D) 13,648 100.00%
13 of 289 precincts reporting (4.50%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 51st District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Wendy Carrillo (D) 5,627 100.00%
3 of 187 precincts reporting (1.60%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 52nd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Freddie Rodriguez (D) 1,100 52.26%
Toni Holle (R) 645 30.64%
Frank C. Guzman (D) 312 14.82%
Ben W. Gibbins (L) 48 2.28%
2 of 53 precincts reporting (3.77%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 53rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Miguel Santiago (D) 3,361 56.07%
Kevin Hee Young Jang (D) 1,729 28.85%
Michael A. Lewis (L) 532 8.88%
Rae Elisabeth Henry (D) 372 6.21%
4 of 132 precincts reporting (3.03%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 54th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Sydney K. Kamlager (D) 6,271 51.53%
Glen Ratcliff (R) 2,195 18.04%
Tepring Michelle Piquado (D) 1,737 14.27%
Steve Dunwoody (D) 976 8.02%
Lamar Lyons (D) 826 6.79%
Breon Dupree Hollie (D) 165 1.36%
8 of 248 precincts reporting (3.23%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 55th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Phillip Chen (R) 2,877 53.34%
Gregg D. Fritchle (D) 1,116 20.69%
Melissa Fazli (D) 856 15.87%
James G. Gerbus (R) 406 7.53%
Scott Lebda (R) 139 2.58%
5 of 79 precincts reporting (6.33%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 57th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Ian C. Calderon (D) 4,992 44.02%
Jessica Martinez (R) 2,835 25.00%
Oscar J. Llamas (R) 1,969 17.36%
Justin Joshua Valero (D) 1,256 11.07%
Blake Sullivan Carter (D) 289 2.55%
16 of 226 precincts reporting (7.08%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 58th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Mike Simpfenderfer (R) 2,926 31.84%
Cristina Garcia (D) 2,761 30.04%
Pedro Aceituno (D) 1,048 11.40%
Ivan Altamirano (D) 774 8.42%
Karla V. Salazar (D) 697 7.58%
John Paul Drayer (D) 386 4.20%
Friné (Lore) Medrano (D) 385 4.19%
Miguel Angel Alvarado (D) 214 2.33%
4 of 213 precincts reporting (1.88%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 59th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D) 2,425 78.58%
Leslie Hagan-Morgan (D) 661 21.42%
3 of 170 precincts reporting (1.76%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 62nd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Autumn Burke (D) 8,386 75.84%
Al L. Hernandez (R) 2,672 24.16%
17 of 257 precincts reporting (6.61%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 63rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Anthony Rendon (D) 2,883 45.35%
Adam Joshua Miller (R) 1,951 30.69%
Maria D. Estrada (D) 1,523 23.96%
5 of 177 precincts reporting (2.82%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 64th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Mike A. Gipson (D) 5,215 100.00%
9 of 221 precincts reporting (4.07%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 66th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Al Muratsuchi (D) 9,804 48.05%
Frank A. Scotto (R) 9,452 46.33%
Caney Arnold (D) 1,146 5.62%
2 of 231 precincts reporting ( .87%) | Voter Nominated
Member of the State Assembly, 70th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Patrick O’Donnell (D) 7,185 60.70%
Honor “Mimi” Robson (L) 2,184 18.45%
Rachel Alexandra Bruhnke (G) 1,266 10.70%
Elliot Ruben Gonzales (D) 1,201 10.15%
12 of 230 precincts reporting (5.22%) | Voter Nominated
Superintendent Public Inst
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Marshall Tuck (N) 79,001 35.62%
Tony K. Thurmond (N) 72,902 32.87%
Lily (Espinoza) Ploski (N) 43,759 19.73%
Steven Ireland (N) 26,150 11.79%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
State Measures
Back to Top

State Measure 68

AUTHORIZES BONDS FUNDING PARKS, NATURAL RESOURCES PROTECTION, CLIMATE ADAPTATION, WATER QUALITY AND SUPPLY, AND FLOOD PROTECTION. Authorizes $4 billion in general obligation bonds for: parks, natural resources protection, climate adaptation, water quality and supply, and flood protection. Fiscal Impact: Increased state bond repayment costs averaging $200 million annually over 40 years. Local government savings for natural resources-related projects, likely averaging several tens of millions of dollars annually over the next few decades.
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 137,886 56.88%
No 104,514 43.12%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 69

REQUIRES THAT CERTAIN NEW TRANSPORTATION REVENUES BE USED FOR TRANSPORTATION PURPOSES. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Requires that certain revenues generated by a 2017 transportation funding law be used only for transportation purposes and generally prohibits Legislature from diverting funds to other purposes. Fiscal Impact: No direct effect on the amount of state and local revenues or costs but could affect how some monies are spent.
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 200,243 82.06%
No 43,788 17.94%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 70

REQUIRES LEGISLATIVE SUPERMAJORITY VOTE APPROVING USE OF CAP-AND-TRADE RESERVE FUND. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Beginning in 2024, requires that cap-and-trade revenues accumulate in a reserve fund until the Legislature, by a two-thirds majority, authorizes use of the revenues. Fiscal Impact: Beginning in 2024, potential temporary increase in state sales tax revenue, ranging from none to a few hundred million dollars annually, and possible changes in how revenue from sale of greenhouse gas emission permits is spent.
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 87,744 38.07%
No 142,751 61.93%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 71

SETS EFFECTIVE DATE FOR BALLOT MEASURES. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Provides that ballot measures approved by a majority of voters shall take effect five days after the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. Fiscal Impact: Likely little or no effect on state and local finances.
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 183,752 78.44%
No 50,516 21.56%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 72

PERMITS LEGISLATURE TO EXCLUDE NEWLY CONSTRUCTED RAIN-CAPTURE SYSTEMS FROM PROPERTY-TAX REASSESSMENT REQUIREMENT. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Permits Legislature to allow construction of rain-capture systems, completed on or after January 1, 2019, without requiring property-tax reassessment. Fiscal Impact: Probably minor reduction in annual property tax revenues to local governments.
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 200,518 83.41%
No 39,876 16.59%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast
Sheriff
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Jim McDonnell (N) 111,951 50.80%
Alex Villanueva (N) 65,934 29.92%
Robert (“Bob”) Lindsey (N) 42,501 19.28%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Assessor
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Jeffrey Prang (N) 95,755 44.32%
John “Lower Taxes” Loew (N) 57,329 26.53%
Sandy Sun (N) 44,759 20.72%
Krish Indra Kumar (N) 18,217 8.43%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Board of Supervisors
Supervisor 1st District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Hilda L. Solis (N) 24,651 100.00%
35 of 756 precincts reporting (4.63%)
Supervisor 3rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Sheila Kuehl (N) 33,071 73.40%
Daniel G. Glaser (N) 6,138 13.62%
Eric Preven (N) 5,849 12.98%
19 of 867 precincts reporting (2.19%)
Judge Superior Court
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 4
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
A. Verónica Sauceda (N) 92,827 45.17%
Alfred A. Coletta (N) 81,787 39.80%
Matthew Schonbrun (N) 30,878 15.03%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 16
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Patricia (Patti) Hunter (N) 75,085 37.32%
Sydne Jane Michel (N) 71,363 35.47%
Hubert S. Yun (N) 54,723 27.20%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 20
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Wendy Segall (N) 109,493 54.85%
Mary Ann Escalante (N) 90,120 45.15%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 60
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Tony J. Cho (N) 97,403 48.52%
Holly L. Hancock (N) 67,343 33.54%
Ben Colella (N) 36,009 17.94%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 63
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Malcolm H. Mackey (N) 151,643 76.83%
Anthony Lewis (N) 45,733 23.17%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 67
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Maria Lucy Armendariz (N) 114,478 56.93%
Dennis P. Vincent (N) 51,312 25.52%
Onica Valle Cole (N) 35,295 17.55%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 71
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Danielle R. A. Gibbons (N) 109,182 55.18%
David A. Berger (N) 88,694 44.82%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 113
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Javier Perez (N) 70,420 36.12%
Steven Schreiner (N) 63,757 32.71%
Michael P. Ribons (N) 60,760 31.17%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 118
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Troy Davis (N) 125,887 63.83%
David D. Diamond (N) 71,324 36.17%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 126
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Rene Caldwell Gilbertson (N) 107,835 54.23%
Ken Fuller (N) 70,917 35.67%
Shlomo Frieman (N) 20,083 10.10%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 146
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Emily Theresa Spear (N) 125,315 64.58%
Armando Durón (N) 68,719 35.42%
210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)
Cities
Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure T

Measure T. To maintain essential City services/infrastructure like police, fire, parks, libraries, streets and street lighting, shall the measure be adopted amending the City of Burbank Charter to continue the past practice of transferring not more than 7% of Burbank Water and Power’s gross annual sales of electricity, paid by retail electric rate payers, providing approximately $12.5 million annually to the City’s General Fund until ended by voters, with all money spent to benefit Burbank residents?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 3,228 83.39%
No 643 16.61%
0 of 48 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure V

Measure V. To increase voter participation in City of Burbank elections, shall the measure be adopted amending City of Burbank Charter: 1.) changing City’s odd-numbered year general elections to November of even-numbered years coinciding with State/Federal elections and conforming to state law; 2.) eliminating City’s primary election; 3.) extending elected City official terms, one time, by one year and eight months to transition to even-numbered year elections; 4.) simplifying the election process in the Charter?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 3,234 84.53%
No 592 15.47%
0 of 48 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure Y

Measure Y. To comply with state law to increase voter participation, Burbank Unified School District is changing its Board elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years and will conduct their own elections in conjunction with Los Angeles County’s Election Division. Shall the measure be adopted amending the City of Burbank Charter to clarify that BUSD Board elections will be conducted according to state law election procedures, rather than the City’s election procedures?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 3,205 85.06%
No 563 14.94%
0 of 48 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Claremont City Special Municipal Election – Measure SC

MEASURE SC: Shall the measure to impose an ad valorem tax on real property located in the City of Claremont at the maximum rate of $30.33 per $100,000 of assessed value, for a maximum term of 25 years, to annually raise an estimated $1.55 million through the sale of general obligation bonds with net proceeds of $23.5 million for construction of a new City police facility that will replace the existing 45-year old substandard police building, be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 1,272 60.28%
No 838 39.72%
0 of 13 precincts reporting ( .00%) | 2/3 of votes cast

Glendale City Special Municipal Election – Measure P

CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. P. To improve and increase voter participation, shall the City Charter be amended to change the date of the general municipal election from April in odd numbered years to coincide with the statewide primary election in even numbered years beginning in March 2020 (or as determined by the state legislature) and remove reference to the board of education to reflect recent changes in the election process?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 4,814 81.32%
No 1,106 18.68%
2 of 80 precincts reporting (2.50%) | Majority of votes cast

Huntington Park City Special Municipal Election – Measure S

MEASURE S: CITY OF HUNTINGTON PARK CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain and improve services such as 911 emergency services, public safety, senior services, community programs and prevent significant cuts to essential services, by funding general City services including hiring additional police personnel, maintaining anti-gang and graffiti efforts, youth and after-school parks and recreation services, expanding and improving City parks, fixing City streets and public infrastructure, shall the City sales tax be increased by one cent with annual financial audits, expenditure reports, and financial oversight?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 421 72.96%
No 156 27.04%
1 of 16 precincts reporting (6.25%) | Majority of votes cast

Inglewood City Special Municipal Election – Measure SE

CHARTER AMENDMENT. Shall the Inglewood City Charter be amended to: (1) change the City’s General Municipal Election date for all elective offices to a Statewide Election date commencing in 2020; (2) extend the terms of office of all affected officials one-time and by one year to transition to the new election date; and (3) change the runoff election date to an established election date?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 1,507 69.87%
No 650 30.13%
5 of 62 precincts reporting (8.06%) | Majority of votes cast

Long Beach City Special Municipal Election – Measure M

City of Long Beach Utility Revenue Transfer Charter Amendment. To maintain general City services like 9-1-1 emergency response, police/fire protection, street/pothole repairs, senior services, parks and libraries, shall the City of Long Beach amend its Charter to authorize annual fund transfers from the City’s water, sewer and gas utilities to the General Fund not to exceed 12% of utility gross revenues, generating approximately $25,500,000 annually for unrestricted general revenue purposes, requiring annual independent audits, until ended by voters?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 6,484 58.98%
No 4,510 41.02%
14 of 221 precincts reporting (6.33%) | Majority of votes cast

Monrovia City Special Municipal Election – Measure TT

Shall an ordinance, placed on the ballot by the City Council, be adopted to increase the rate of the City’s existing transient occupancy tax, paid only by visitors to the City, from ten percent (10%) to twelve percent (12%) to raise an additional $400,000 per year in revenue to fund general City services such as public safety, parks and recreation, and senior services?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 935 67.36%
No 453 32.64%
3 of 17 precincts reporting (17.65%) | Majority of votes cast

Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure AA

Shall the Pasadena City Charter be amended consistent with state law to: 1) change the City’s primary and general election dates to coincide with statewide primary and general election dates, beginning with the November 2018 general election; 2) extend the current terms for the Mayor and Councilmembers by 19 months on a one-time basis in order to transition to the statewide election cycle; and 3) move the Mayor’s thematic budget message to February?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 4,727 83.74%
No 918 16.26%
4 of 60 precincts reporting (6.67%) | Majority of votes cast

Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure CC

Shall an ordinance be adopted to allow a limited number of commercial cannabis businesses to operate in Pasadena, subject to business, health and land use regulations, and to repeal the City of Pasadena’s current ban on commercial cannabis businesses, provided that: (1) the ordinance shall not take effect unless voters approve a Cannabis Business Tax, and (2) the City Council retains authority to amend existing ordinances and adopt future ordinances regarding commercial cannabis business activities?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 3,355 58.28%
No 2,402 41.72%
4 of 60 precincts reporting (6.67%) | Majority of votes cast

Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure DD

Shall the City tax cannabis (marijuana) businesses at annual rates not to exceed $10.00 per canopy square foot for cultivation (adjustable for inflation), 6% of gross receipts for retail cannabis businesses, and 4% for all other cannabis businesses, to fund unrestricted general revenue purposes such as police, fire, roads and recreation; which is expected to generate an estimated $1.4 to $2.1 million annually and will be levied until repealed by the voters or City Council?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 4,336 77.37%
No 1,268 22.63%
4 of 60 precincts reporting (6.67%) | Majority of votes cast
Rolling Hills Estates City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Britt Huff (N) 231 34.53%
Steven Zuckerman (N) 228 34.08%
Robert Medawar (N) 210 31.39%
0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Vote for no more than two

Rolling Hills Estates City Special Municipal Election – Measure A

BUSINESS LICENSE TRANSPARENCY/TAX EQUITY MEASURE Shall an ordinance to simplify the City of Rolling Hills Estates’ existing business license ordinance be adopted, eliminating outdated classifications and updating business license tax rates to either flat rate, or 0.05% – 0.4% of gross receipts (depending on business type) generating approximately $200,000 annually, dedicated to local, unrestricted general revenue purposes, including sheriff’s patrols; 911 response; park/street maintenance; requiring local control of all funds and annual independent audits, until ended by voters?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 363 83.26%
No 73 16.74%
0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Temple City Special Municipal Election – Measure VP

Temple City Voter Participation Compliance Measure: To comply with State law intended to increase voting participation in local elections and save money on election costs, shall the Temple City Charter be amended to change the date for Temple City municipal elections from the first Tuesday after the first Monday of March in odd numbered years to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of March in even numbered years (which does not otherwise grant the City new powers)?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 620 80.00%
No 155 20.00%
0 of 14 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast
Torrance City General Municipal Election City Clerk
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Rebecca Poirier (N) 4,575 100.00%
0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%)
Torrance City General Municipal Election City Treasurer
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Dana Cortez (N) 4,540 100.00%
0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%)
Torrance City General Municipal Election Mayor
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Pat Furey (N) 2,880 50.24%
Tom Brewer (N) 1,991 34.73%
Ron Riggs (N) 861 15.02%
0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%)
Torrance City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Tim Goodrich (N) 2,891 22.00%
George Chen (N) 2,472 18.81%
Kurt Weideman (N) 2,420 18.41%
Aurelio Mattucci (N) 2,190 16.66%
Bill Sutherland (N) 2,142 16.30%
Jimmy Gow (N) 1,027 7.81%
0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Vote for no more than three
Schools
Beverly Hills Unified School District Special Election – Measure BH

To improve aging Beverly Hills schools, upgrade/replace inefficient heating, cooling/electrical systems, classrooms, libraries/science labs, deteriorating restrooms/leaky roofs, provide modern classroom technology/science equipment, shall this Beverly Hills Unified School District measure be adopted to upgrade, construct/acquire classrooms, facilities, sites/equipment, and issue $385,000,000 of bonds at legal rates, levy on average 4.4 cents/$100 assessed value, $23,700,000 annually for school repairs while bonds are outstanding, require taxpayer oversight, annual audits/all funds for Beverly Hills schools?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 931 57.12%
No 699 42.88%
2 of 21 precincts reporting (9.52%) | 55% of votes cast

Hawthorne School District Special Election – Measure HSD

HAWTHORNE SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL REPAIR/IMPROVEMENT MEASURE. To repair aging classrooms, ensure student health, safety and achievement and keep pace with technology, upgrade aging plumbing, electrical, lighting, heating/ventilation, safety/security systems, shall this Hawthorne School District measure be adopted to repair, construct, acquire classrooms, sites/equipment, and issue $59,000,000 in bonds, at legal rates, levy on average 3 cents/$100 assessed value ($3,000,000 annually) while bonds are outstanding, require independent audits/oversight, and all money for local schools?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 728 68.94%
No 328 31.06%
1 of 29 precincts reporting (3.45%) | 55% of votes cast

Inglewood Unified School District Special Election – Measure ID

CHARTER AMENDMENT. Shall the Inglewood City Charter be amended to: (1) change the City’s General Municipal Election date for all elective offices to a Statewide Election date commencing in 2020; (2) extend the terms of office of all affected officials one-time and by one year to transition to the new election date; and (3) change the runoff election date to an established election date?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 1,744 70.35%
No 735 29.65%
2 of 63 precincts reporting (3.17%) | Majority of votes cast

Little Lake City School District Special Election – Measure LL

To provide upgrades to facilities, keep schools clean, safe and well-maintained, improve classroom technology, maintain up-to-date textbooks, instructional materials in English, math, science, history, continue funding art/music programs and provide local funding that the State can’t take away, shall Little Lake City School District renew, without increasing, its expiring voter approved tax raising $370,000 annually through a $48 per parcel tax for five years with independent oversight, no funds for administrators’ salaries and a senior citizen exemption?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 473 64.01%
No 266 35.99%
1 of 18 precincts reporting (5.56%) | 2/3 of votes cast

Manhattan Beach Unified School District Special Election – Measure MB

MANHATTAN BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT ACADEMICS AND TEACHER PROTECTION MEASURE: To maintain quality education, keep Manhattan Beach schools among California’s best, offset severe state funding shortfalls and provide $2,650,000 annually the state cannot take away, to: Attract and retain high-quality teachers; Maintain manageable class sizes; Protect quality math, science, reading, art/music programs, shall Manhattan Beach Unified School District levy $225 per parcel annually, expiring in six years, with senior exemptions, independent oversight/audits, no money for administrators, and all funds staying local?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 1,827 68.10%
No 856 31.90%
0 of 22 precincts reporting ( .00%) | 2/3 of votes cast
Pasadena Area Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Sandra Chen Lau (N) 1,839 57.78%
Ross S. Selvidge (N) 1,344 42.22%
13 of 44 precincts reporting (29.55%)
Pasadena Area Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Berlinda J. Brown (N) 998 85.45%
Roger Eric Martinez (N) 170 14.55%
0 of 22 precincts reporting ( .00%)

Pasadena Unified School District Special Election – Measure BB

Shall the Pasadena City Charter be amended consistent with state law to: 1) change the Pasadena Unified School District’s election dates to coincide with statewide general election dates, utilizing the plurality voting format, beginning with the November 2020 general election; 2) extend the current terms of Board Members by 19 months on a one-time basis in order to transition to the statewide election cycle; and 3) change the timing of the Board President’s annual address to May?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 6,962 85.17%
No 1,212 14.83%
8 of 94 precincts reporting (8.51%) | Majority of votes cast

Wiseburn Unified School District Special Election – Measure W

To maintain all K-12 classrooms and labs; upgrade facilities to better prepare students for college and careers; provide 21st century learning technology; and otherwise continue improving our elementary, middle and high schools, shall Wiseburn Unified School District issue $29,000,000 in bonds at legal interest rates, projected tax rates of 1.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, estimated levies averaging $2.1 million annually through approximately 2042, citizens’ oversight, audits, NO funds for administrators’ salaries, and ALL funds benefiting local schools?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 322 50.55%
No 315 49.45%
6 of 14 precincts reporting (42.86%) | 55% of votes cast
Party Key | (A) – American Independent | (D) – Democratic | (G) – Green | (L) – Libertarian | (N) – Non Partisan | (P) – Peace and Freedom | (R) – Republican |
