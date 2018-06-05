Real Time Election Results for Los Angeles County and California

Results as of 6/5/2018 8:56:26 PM. Results are representative of Los Angeles County only. Remember to refresh this page to ensure that you have the latest results.Ballots cast in Vote by Mail precincts are counted in the first bulletin. These tallied Vote by Mail precincts are reflected in the “Precincts Reporting” figure. There are 210 Vote by Mail precincts.

Governor Back to Top

Votes Percent 85,280 32.09% 55,685 20.95% 47,570 17.90% 35,722 13.44% 22,258 8.38% 4,762 1.79% 2,854 1.07% 2,312 .87% 1,911 .72% 1,029 .39% 935 .35% 655 .25% 460 .17% 424 .16% 424 .16% 417 .16% 407 .15% 395 .15% 384 .14% 350 .13% 343 .13% 265 .10% 208 .08% 184 .07% 182 .07% 177 .07% 171 .06%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

Lieutenant Governor Back to Top

Votes Percent 72,229 29.36% 50,946 20.71% 39,054 15.87% 19,402 7.89% 17,567 7.14% 17,000 6.91% 13,613 5.53% 7,361 2.99% 3,568 1.45% 3,123 1.27% 2,165 .88%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

Secretary of State Back to Top

Votes Percent 143,165 57.22% 71,361 28.52% 11,412 4.56% 9,354 3.74% 5,761 2.30% 4,999 2.00% 2,394 .96% 1,750 .70%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

Controller Back to Top

Votes Percent 165,199 66.44% 73,944 29.74% 9,504 3.82%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

Treasurer Back to Top

Votes Percent 106,501 44.05% 46,802 19.36% 45,647 18.88% 38,269 15.83% 4,550 1.88%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

Attorney General Back to Top

Votes Percent 128,181 51.38% 57,404 23.01% 32,652 13.09% 31,228 12.52%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

Insurance Commissioner Back to Top

Votes Percent 117,766 49.37% 82,117 34.43% 26,574 11.14% 12,068 5.06%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

Board of Equalization Back to Top

Member State Board of Equalization 1st District

Votes Percent 14,413 42.44% 9,546 28.11% 5,607 16.51% 4,395 12.94%

68 of 573 precincts reporting (11.87%) | Voter Nominated

Member State Board of Equalization 3rd District

Votes Percent 60,032 29.63% 37,526 18.52% 31,846 15.72% 25,986 12.82% 23,535 11.61% 9,298 4.59% 7,296 3.60% 7,111 3.51%

142 of 3,784 precincts reporting (3.75%) | Voter Nominated

United States Senator Back to Top

Votes Percent 119,694 47.63% 32,385 12.89% 19,787 7.87% 13,864 5.52% 10,591 4.21% 6,319 2.51% 5,866 2.33% 5,831 2.32% 4,880 1.94% 3,684 1.47% 3,162 1.26% 2,427 .97% 2,399 .95% 2,029 .81% 2,028 .81% 2,018 .80% 2,014 .80% 1,912 .76% 1,593 .63% 1,197 .48% 1,002 .40% 953 .38% 872 .35% 864 .34% 787 .31% 716 .28% 638 .25% 486 .19% 462 .18% 461 .18% 215 .09% 176 .07%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Voter Nominated

U.S. Representative Back to Top

United States Representative, 23rd District

Votes Percent 1,801 64.16% 390 13.89% 323 11.51% 196 6.98% 55 1.96% 42 1.50%

3 of 31 precincts reporting (9.68%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 25th District

Votes Percent 11,294 55.07% 4,130 20.14% 3,480 16.97% 992 4.84% 614 2.99%

30 of 251 precincts reporting (11.95%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 26th District

Votes Percent 211 48.51% 115 26.44% 103 23.68% 6 1.38%

0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 27th District

Votes Percent 16,655 82.92% 3,431 17.08%

37 of 309 precincts reporting (11.97%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 28th District

Votes Percent 16,072 67.39% 6,732 28.23% 1,047 4.39%

15 of 332 precincts reporting (4.52%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 29th District

Votes Percent 6,311 61.25% 2,285 22.18% 988 9.59% 566 5.49% 154 1.49%

14 of 238 precincts reporting (5.88%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 30th District

Votes Percent 13,785 59.47% 7,514 32.42% 956 4.12% 925 3.99%

5 of 317 precincts reporting (1.58%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 32nd District

Votes Percent 10,887 100.00%

11 of 284 precincts reporting (3.87%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 33rd District

Votes Percent 19,005 57.61% 11,857 35.94% 2,125 6.44%

15 of 423 precincts reporting (3.55%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 34th District

Votes Percent 8,064 77.24% 1,234 11.82% 1,142 10.94%

3 of 234 precincts reporting (1.28%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 35th District

Votes Percent 1,206 57.70% 628 30.05% 256 12.25%

0 of 51 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 37th District

Votes Percent 14,727 84.53% 2,695 15.47%

10 of 357 precincts reporting (2.80%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 38th District

Votes Percent 10,194 59.41% 6,964 40.59%

15 of 335 precincts reporting (4.48%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 39th District

Votes Percent 1,417 19.21% 1,282 17.38% 847 11.48% 779 10.56% 683 9.26% 589 7.99% 503 6.82% 426 5.78% 264 3.58% 220 2.98% 94 1.27% 87 1.18% 67 .91% 48 .65% 46 .62% 20 .27% 4 .05%

6 of 94 precincts reporting (6.38%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 40th District

Votes Percent 5,244 79.33% 1,366 20.67%

5 of 240 precincts reporting (2.08%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 43rd District

Votes Percent 11,171 68.15% 2,521 15.38% 1,447 8.83% 910 5.55% 342 2.09%

17 of 339 precincts reporting (5.01%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 44th District

Votes Percent 6,332 62.21% 1,723 16.93% 1,198 11.77% 926 9.10%

16 of 314 precincts reporting (5.10%) | Voter Nominated

United States Representative, 47th District

Votes Percent 7,394 63.26% 2,526 21.61% 1,769 15.13%

8 of 202 precincts reporting (3.96%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator Back to Top

Candidates to Succeed Josh Newman If He Is Recalled. (Unexpired Term Ending December 7, 2020 )

Votes Percent 1,828 36.05% 1,095 21.59% 869 17.14% 623 12.29% 334 6.59% 322 6.35%

6 of 80 precincts reporting (7.50%) | Voter Nominated

Senate District 29 Special Recall Election Shall JOSH NEWMAN be recalled (removed) from the office of State Senator?

Votes Percent 3,163 63.32% 1,832 36.68%

6 of 80 precincts reporting (7.50%) | Majority of votes cast | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 18th District

Votes Percent 11,304 64.44% 2,448 13.95% 2,186 12.46% 1,605 9.15%

13 of 357 precincts reporting (3.64%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 20th District

Votes Percent 1,058 51.06% 693 33.45% 321 15.49%

2 of 53 precincts reporting (3.77%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 22nd District

Votes Percent 8,283 49.78% 4,131 24.83% 3,114 18.72% 1,111 6.68%

15 of 371 precincts reporting (4.04%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 24th District

Votes Percent 7,421 57.78% 5,423 42.22%

4 of 320 precincts reporting (1.25%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 26th District

Votes Percent 24,908 71.90% 5,475 15.80% 4,260 12.30%

16 of 543 precincts reporting (2.95%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 30th District

Votes Percent 13,963 100.00%

10 of 430 precincts reporting (2.33%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 32nd District

Votes Percent 5,847 27.14% 3,917 18.18% 3,145 14.60% 2,428 11.27% 1,787 8.30% 1,263 5.86% 1,118 5.19% 924 4.29% 893 4.15% 221 1.03%

13 of 421 precincts reporting (3.09%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 32nd District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)

Votes Percent 5,824 27.61% 3,073 14.57% 2,720 12.90% 2,437 11.55% 2,241 10.62% 1,275 6.04% 1,235 5.86% 936 4.44% 905 4.29% 311 1.47% 135 .64%

13 of 421 precincts reporting (3.09%) | Voter Nominated

State Senator, 34th District

Votes Percent 2,329 61.66% 931 24.65% 302 8.00% 215 5.69%

1 of 34 precincts reporting (2.94%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the Assembly Back to Top

Member of the State Assembly, 36th District

Votes Percent 7,621 61.77% 4,717 38.23%

24 of 162 precincts reporting (14.81%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 38th District

Votes Percent 7,295 55.72% 5,798 44.28%

13 of 158 precincts reporting (8.23%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 39th District

Votes Percent 2,806 38.14% 2,278 30.96% 986 13.40% 729 9.91% 283 3.85% 275 3.74%

19 of 173 precincts reporting (10.98%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 39th District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)

Votes Percent 4,571 64.05% 2,566 35.95%

19 of 173 precincts reporting (10.98%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 41st District

Votes Percent 9,347 63.61% 3,722 25.33% 1,626 11.06%

21 of 172 precincts reporting (12.21%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 43rd District

Votes Percent 10,973 100.00%

12 of 213 precincts reporting (5.63%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 44th District

Votes Percent 216 52.05% 193 46.51% 6 1.45%

0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 45th District

Votes Percent 5,402 38.94% 5,073 36.57% 1,184 8.54% 872 6.29% 705 5.08% 452 3.26% 183 1.32%

1 of 191 precincts reporting ( .52%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 45th District (Unexpired Term Ending December 3, 2018)

Votes Percent 8,206 60.34% 5,394 39.66%

1 of 191 precincts reporting ( .52%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 46th District

Votes Percent 7,900 73.78% 2,807 26.22%

4 of 192 precincts reporting (2.08%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 48th District

Votes Percent 6,406 100.00%

6 of 197 precincts reporting (3.05%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 49th District

Votes Percent 7,434 67.10% 3,645 32.90%

7 of 180 precincts reporting (3.89%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 50th District

Votes Percent 13,648 100.00%

13 of 289 precincts reporting (4.50%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 51st District

Votes Percent 5,627 100.00%

3 of 187 precincts reporting (1.60%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 52nd District

Votes Percent 1,100 52.26% 645 30.64% 312 14.82% 48 2.28%

2 of 53 precincts reporting (3.77%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 53rd District

Votes Percent 3,361 56.07% 1,729 28.85% 532 8.88% 372 6.21%

4 of 132 precincts reporting (3.03%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 54th District

Votes Percent 6,271 51.53% 2,195 18.04% 1,737 14.27% 976 8.02% 826 6.79% 165 1.36%

8 of 248 precincts reporting (3.23%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 55th District

Votes Percent 2,877 53.34% 1,116 20.69% 856 15.87% 406 7.53% 139 2.58%

5 of 79 precincts reporting (6.33%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 57th District

Votes Percent 4,992 44.02% 2,835 25.00% 1,969 17.36% 1,256 11.07% 289 2.55%

16 of 226 precincts reporting (7.08%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 58th District

Votes Percent 2,926 31.84% 2,761 30.04% 1,048 11.40% 774 8.42% 697 7.58% 386 4.20% 385 4.19% 214 2.33%

4 of 213 precincts reporting (1.88%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 59th District

Votes Percent 2,425 78.58% 661 21.42%

3 of 170 precincts reporting (1.76%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 62nd District

Votes Percent 8,386 75.84% 2,672 24.16%

17 of 257 precincts reporting (6.61%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 63rd District

Votes Percent 2,883 45.35% 1,951 30.69% 1,523 23.96%

5 of 177 precincts reporting (2.82%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 64th District

Votes Percent 5,215 100.00%

9 of 221 precincts reporting (4.07%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 66th District

Votes Percent 9,804 48.05% 9,452 46.33% 1,146 5.62%

2 of 231 precincts reporting ( .87%) | Voter Nominated

Member of the State Assembly, 70th District

Votes Percent 7,185 60.70% 2,184 18.45% 1,266 10.70% 1,201 10.15%

12 of 230 precincts reporting (5.22%) | Voter Nominated

Superintendent Public Inst Back to Top

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Votes Percent 79,001 35.62% 72,902 32.87% 43,759 19.73% 26,150 11.79%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

State Measures Back to Top

State Measure 68 AUTHORIZES BONDS FUNDING PARKS, NATURAL RESOURCES PROTECTION, CLIMATE ADAPTATION, WATER QUALITY AND SUPPLY, AND FLOOD PROTECTION. Authorizes $4 billion in general obligation bonds for: parks, natural resources protection, climate adaptation, water quality and supply, and flood protection. Fiscal Impact: Increased state bond repayment costs averaging $200 million annually over 40 years. Local government savings for natural resources-related projects, likely averaging several tens of millions of dollars annually over the next few decades.

Votes Percent 137,886 56.88% 104,514 43.12%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 69 REQUIRES THAT CERTAIN NEW TRANSPORTATION REVENUES BE USED FOR TRANSPORTATION PURPOSES. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Requires that certain revenues generated by a 2017 transportation funding law be used only for transportation purposes and generally prohibits Legislature from diverting funds to other purposes. Fiscal Impact: No direct effect on the amount of state and local revenues or costs but could affect how some monies are spent.

Votes Percent 200,243 82.06% 43,788 17.94%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 70 REQUIRES LEGISLATIVE SUPERMAJORITY VOTE APPROVING USE OF CAP-AND-TRADE RESERVE FUND. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Beginning in 2024, requires that cap-and-trade revenues accumulate in a reserve fund until the Legislature, by a two-thirds majority, authorizes use of the revenues. Fiscal Impact: Beginning in 2024, potential temporary increase in state sales tax revenue, ranging from none to a few hundred million dollars annually, and possible changes in how revenue from sale of greenhouse gas emission permits is spent.

Votes Percent 87,744 38.07% 142,751 61.93%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 71 SETS EFFECTIVE DATE FOR BALLOT MEASURES. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Provides that ballot measures approved by a majority of voters shall take effect five days after the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. Fiscal Impact: Likely little or no effect on state and local finances.

Votes Percent 183,752 78.44% 50,516 21.56%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

State Measure 72 PERMITS LEGISLATURE TO EXCLUDE NEWLY CONSTRUCTED RAIN-CAPTURE SYSTEMS FROM PROPERTY-TAX REASSESSMENT REQUIREMENT. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Permits Legislature to allow construction of rain-capture systems, completed on or after January 1, 2019, without requiring property-tax reassessment. Fiscal Impact: Probably minor reduction in annual property tax revenues to local governments.

Votes Percent 200,518 83.41% 39,876 16.59%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%) | Majority of votes cast

Sheriff Back to Top

Votes Percent 111,951 50.80% 65,934 29.92% 42,501 19.28%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Assessor Back to Top

Votes Percent 95,755 44.32% 57,329 26.53% 44,759 20.72% 18,217 8.43%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Board of Supervisors Back to Top

Supervisor 1st District

Votes Percent 24,651 100.00%

35 of 756 precincts reporting (4.63%)

Supervisor 3rd District

Votes Percent 33,071 73.40% 6,138 13.62% 5,849 12.98%

19 of 867 precincts reporting (2.19%)

Judge Superior Court Back to Top

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 4

Votes Percent 92,827 45.17% 81,787 39.80% 30,878 15.03%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 16

Votes Percent 75,085 37.32% 71,363 35.47% 54,723 27.20%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 20

Votes Percent 109,493 54.85% 90,120 45.15%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 60

Votes Percent 97,403 48.52% 67,343 33.54% 36,009 17.94%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 63

Votes Percent 151,643 76.83% 45,733 23.17%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 67

Votes Percent 114,478 56.93% 51,312 25.52% 35,295 17.55%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 71

Votes Percent 109,182 55.18% 88,694 44.82%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 113

Votes Percent 70,420 36.12% 63,757 32.71% 60,760 31.17%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 118

Votes Percent 125,887 63.83% 71,324 36.17%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 126

Votes Percent 107,835 54.23% 70,917 35.67% 20,083 10.10%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 146

Votes Percent 125,315 64.58% 68,719 35.42%

210 of 4,357 precincts reporting (4.82%)

Cities Back to Top

Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure T Measure T. To maintain essential City services/infrastructure like police, fire, parks, libraries, streets and street lighting, shall the measure be adopted amending the City of Burbank Charter to continue the past practice of transferring not more than 7% of Burbank Water and Power’s gross annual sales of electricity, paid by retail electric rate payers, providing approximately $12.5 million annually to the City’s General Fund until ended by voters, with all money spent to benefit Burbank residents?

Votes Percent 3,228 83.39% 643 16.61%

0 of 48 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure V Measure V. To increase voter participation in City of Burbank elections, shall the measure be adopted amending City of Burbank Charter: 1.) changing City’s odd-numbered year general elections to November of even-numbered years coinciding with State/Federal elections and conforming to state law; 2.) eliminating City’s primary election; 3.) extending elected City official terms, one time, by one year and eight months to transition to even-numbered year elections; 4.) simplifying the election process in the Charter?

Votes Percent 3,234 84.53% 592 15.47%

0 of 48 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Burbank City Special Municipal Election – Measure Y Measure Y. To comply with state law to increase voter participation, Burbank Unified School District is changing its Board elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years and will conduct their own elections in conjunction with Los Angeles County’s Election Division. Shall the measure be adopted amending the City of Burbank Charter to clarify that BUSD Board elections will be conducted according to state law election procedures, rather than the City’s election procedures?

Votes Percent 3,205 85.06% 563 14.94%

0 of 48 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Claremont City Special Municipal Election – Measure SC MEASURE SC: Shall the measure to impose an ad valorem tax on real property located in the City of Claremont at the maximum rate of $30.33 per $100,000 of assessed value, for a maximum term of 25 years, to annually raise an estimated $1.55 million through the sale of general obligation bonds with net proceeds of $23.5 million for construction of a new City police facility that will replace the existing 45-year old substandard police building, be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,272 60.28% 838 39.72%

0 of 13 precincts reporting ( .00%) | 2/3 of votes cast

Glendale City Special Municipal Election – Measure P CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. P. To improve and increase voter participation, shall the City Charter be amended to change the date of the general municipal election from April in odd numbered years to coincide with the statewide primary election in even numbered years beginning in March 2020 (or as determined by the state legislature) and remove reference to the board of education to reflect recent changes in the election process?

Votes Percent 4,814 81.32% 1,106 18.68%

2 of 80 precincts reporting (2.50%) | Majority of votes cast

Huntington Park City Special Municipal Election – Measure S MEASURE S: CITY OF HUNTINGTON PARK CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain and improve services such as 911 emergency services, public safety, senior services, community programs and prevent significant cuts to essential services, by funding general City services including hiring additional police personnel, maintaining anti-gang and graffiti efforts, youth and after-school parks and recreation services, expanding and improving City parks, fixing City streets and public infrastructure, shall the City sales tax be increased by one cent with annual financial audits, expenditure reports, and financial oversight?

Votes Percent 421 72.96% 156 27.04%

1 of 16 precincts reporting (6.25%) | Majority of votes cast

Inglewood City Special Municipal Election – Measure SE CHARTER AMENDMENT. Shall the Inglewood City Charter be amended to: (1) change the City’s General Municipal Election date for all elective offices to a Statewide Election date commencing in 2020; (2) extend the terms of office of all affected officials one-time and by one year to transition to the new election date; and (3) change the runoff election date to an established election date?

Votes Percent 1,507 69.87% 650 30.13%

5 of 62 precincts reporting (8.06%) | Majority of votes cast

Long Beach City Special Municipal Election – Measure M City of Long Beach Utility Revenue Transfer Charter Amendment. To maintain general City services like 9-1-1 emergency response, police/fire protection, street/pothole repairs, senior services, parks and libraries, shall the City of Long Beach amend its Charter to authorize annual fund transfers from the City’s water, sewer and gas utilities to the General Fund not to exceed 12% of utility gross revenues, generating approximately $25,500,000 annually for unrestricted general revenue purposes, requiring annual independent audits, until ended by voters?

Votes Percent 6,484 58.98% 4,510 41.02%

14 of 221 precincts reporting (6.33%) | Majority of votes cast

Monrovia City Special Municipal Election – Measure TT Shall an ordinance, placed on the ballot by the City Council, be adopted to increase the rate of the City’s existing transient occupancy tax, paid only by visitors to the City, from ten percent (10%) to twelve percent (12%) to raise an additional $400,000 per year in revenue to fund general City services such as public safety, parks and recreation, and senior services?

Votes Percent 935 67.36% 453 32.64%

3 of 17 precincts reporting (17.65%) | Majority of votes cast

Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure AA Shall the Pasadena City Charter be amended consistent with state law to: 1) change the City’s primary and general election dates to coincide with statewide primary and general election dates, beginning with the November 2018 general election; 2) extend the current terms for the Mayor and Councilmembers by 19 months on a one-time basis in order to transition to the statewide election cycle; and 3) move the Mayor’s thematic budget message to February?

Votes Percent 4,727 83.74% 918 16.26%

4 of 60 precincts reporting (6.67%) | Majority of votes cast

Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure CC Shall an ordinance be adopted to allow a limited number of commercial cannabis businesses to operate in Pasadena, subject to business, health and land use regulations, and to repeal the City of Pasadena’s current ban on commercial cannabis businesses, provided that: (1) the ordinance shall not take effect unless voters approve a Cannabis Business Tax, and (2) the City Council retains authority to amend existing ordinances and adopt future ordinances regarding commercial cannabis business activities?

Votes Percent 3,355 58.28% 2,402 41.72%

4 of 60 precincts reporting (6.67%) | Majority of votes cast

Pasadena City Special Municipal Election – Measure DD Shall the City tax cannabis (marijuana) businesses at annual rates not to exceed $10.00 per canopy square foot for cultivation (adjustable for inflation), 6% of gross receipts for retail cannabis businesses, and 4% for all other cannabis businesses, to fund unrestricted general revenue purposes such as police, fire, roads and recreation; which is expected to generate an estimated $1.4 to $2.1 million annually and will be levied until repealed by the voters or City Council?

Votes Percent 4,336 77.37% 1,268 22.63%

4 of 60 precincts reporting (6.67%) | Majority of votes cast

Rolling Hills Estates City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 231 34.53% 228 34.08% 210 31.39%

0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Vote for no more than two

Rolling Hills Estates City Special Municipal Election – Measure A BUSINESS LICENSE TRANSPARENCY/TAX EQUITY MEASURE Shall an ordinance to simplify the City of Rolling Hills Estates’ existing business license ordinance be adopted, eliminating outdated classifications and updating business license tax rates to either flat rate, or 0.05% – 0.4% of gross receipts (depending on business type) generating approximately $200,000 annually, dedicated to local, unrestricted general revenue purposes, including sheriff’s patrols; 911 response; park/street maintenance; requiring local control of all funds and annual independent audits, until ended by voters?

Votes Percent 363 83.26% 73 16.74%

0 of 6 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Temple City Special Municipal Election – Measure VP Temple City Voter Participation Compliance Measure: To comply with State law intended to increase voting participation in local elections and save money on election costs, shall the Temple City Charter be amended to change the date for Temple City municipal elections from the first Tuesday after the first Monday of March in odd numbered years to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of March in even numbered years (which does not otherwise grant the City new powers)?

Votes Percent 620 80.00% 155 20.00%

0 of 14 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Majority of votes cast

Torrance City General Municipal Election City Clerk

Votes Percent 4,575 100.00%

0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%)

Torrance City General Municipal Election City Treasurer

Votes Percent 4,540 100.00%

0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%)

Torrance City General Municipal Election Mayor

Votes Percent 2,880 50.24% 1,991 34.73% 861 15.02%

0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%)

Torrance City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 2,891 22.00% 2,472 18.81% 2,420 18.41% 2,190 16.66% 2,142 16.30% 1,027 7.81%

0 of 67 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Vote for no more than three

Schools Back to Top

Beverly Hills Unified School District Special Election – Measure BH To improve aging Beverly Hills schools, upgrade/replace inefficient heating, cooling/electrical systems, classrooms, libraries/science labs, deteriorating restrooms/leaky roofs, provide modern classroom technology/science equipment, shall this Beverly Hills Unified School District measure be adopted to upgrade, construct/acquire classrooms, facilities, sites/equipment, and issue $385,000,000 of bonds at legal rates, levy on average 4.4 cents/$100 assessed value, $23,700,000 annually for school repairs while bonds are outstanding, require taxpayer oversight, annual audits/all funds for Beverly Hills schools?

Votes Percent 931 57.12% 699 42.88%

2 of 21 precincts reporting (9.52%) | 55% of votes cast

Hawthorne School District Special Election – Measure HSD HAWTHORNE SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL REPAIR/IMPROVEMENT MEASURE. To repair aging classrooms, ensure student health, safety and achievement and keep pace with technology, upgrade aging plumbing, electrical, lighting, heating/ventilation, safety/security systems, shall this Hawthorne School District measure be adopted to repair, construct, acquire classrooms, sites/equipment, and issue $59,000,000 in bonds, at legal rates, levy on average 3 cents/$100 assessed value ($3,000,000 annually) while bonds are outstanding, require independent audits/oversight, and all money for local schools?

Votes Percent 728 68.94% 328 31.06%

1 of 29 precincts reporting (3.45%) | 55% of votes cast

Inglewood Unified School District Special Election – Measure ID CHARTER AMENDMENT. Shall the Inglewood City Charter be amended to: (1) change the City’s General Municipal Election date for all elective offices to a Statewide Election date commencing in 2020; (2) extend the terms of office of all affected officials one-time and by one year to transition to the new election date; and (3) change the runoff election date to an established election date?

Votes Percent 1,744 70.35% 735 29.65%

2 of 63 precincts reporting (3.17%) | Majority of votes cast

Little Lake City School District Special Election – Measure LL To provide upgrades to facilities, keep schools clean, safe and well-maintained, improve classroom technology, maintain up-to-date textbooks, instructional materials in English, math, science, history, continue funding art/music programs and provide local funding that the State can’t take away, shall Little Lake City School District renew, without increasing, its expiring voter approved tax raising $370,000 annually through a $48 per parcel tax for five years with independent oversight, no funds for administrators’ salaries and a senior citizen exemption?

Votes Percent 473 64.01% 266 35.99%

1 of 18 precincts reporting (5.56%) | 2/3 of votes cast

Manhattan Beach Unified School District Special Election – Measure MB MANHATTAN BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT ACADEMICS AND TEACHER PROTECTION MEASURE: To maintain quality education, keep Manhattan Beach schools among California’s best, offset severe state funding shortfalls and provide $2,650,000 annually the state cannot take away, to: Attract and retain high-quality teachers; Maintain manageable class sizes; Protect quality math, science, reading, art/music programs, shall Manhattan Beach Unified School District levy $225 per parcel annually, expiring in six years, with senior exemptions, independent oversight/audits, no money for administrators, and all funds staying local?

Votes Percent 1,827 68.10% 856 31.90%

0 of 22 precincts reporting ( .00%) | 2/3 of votes cast

Pasadena Area Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1

Votes Percent 1,839 57.78% 1,344 42.22%

13 of 44 precincts reporting (29.55%)

Pasadena Area Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3

Votes Percent 998 85.45% 170 14.55%

0 of 22 precincts reporting ( .00%)

Pasadena Unified School District Special Election – Measure BB Shall the Pasadena City Charter be amended consistent with state law to: 1) change the Pasadena Unified School District’s election dates to coincide with statewide general election dates, utilizing the plurality voting format, beginning with the November 2020 general election; 2) extend the current terms of Board Members by 19 months on a one-time basis in order to transition to the statewide election cycle; and 3) change the timing of the Board President’s annual address to May?

Votes Percent 6,962 85.17% 1,212 14.83%

8 of 94 precincts reporting (8.51%) | Majority of votes cast

Wiseburn Unified School District Special Election – Measure W To maintain all K-12 classrooms and labs; upgrade facilities to better prepare students for college and careers; provide 21st century learning technology; and otherwise continue improving our elementary, middle and high schools, shall Wiseburn Unified School District issue $29,000,000 in bonds at legal interest rates, projected tax rates of 1.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, estimated levies averaging $2.1 million annually through approximately 2042, citizens’ oversight, audits, NO funds for administrators’ salaries, and ALL funds benefiting local schools?

Votes Percent 322 50.55% 315 49.45%

6 of 14 precincts reporting (42.86%) | 55% of votes cast