Human remains found at Joshua Tree National Park

Several media outlets are reporting human remains were found by a visitor at Joshua Tree.

The Desert Sun reported a visitor alerted park rangers to what appeared to be partially-buried human remains just off Big Horn Pass Road in Joshua Tree National Park in Twentynine Palms.

The report was according to a news release issued Saturday afternoon by a spokesman for the national park.

