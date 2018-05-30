Carjacked Dog Returned to Owner in Downey

SAFE DOG: Macy the Service Dog with his owner (who wants to remain anonymous with Downey Detectives Weinrich, Sherman, and Sargent Lacy.

Staff Report

On Saturday, May 26, 2018, around 10:15 in the evening, officers were dispatched to the ARCO Gas Station located at 10808 Lakewood Blvd.

They were contacted by a victim, a United States Army Veteran, who advised his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot at the location. The victim had left his car doors unlocked with the engine running while he entered the store. His service dog was also left inside the car. When he came out about just a few moments later, his car and service dog were gone.

The Downey Police Department received a tip from a concerned citizen that the stolen service dog was in the City of Anaheim. On Tuesday, May 29thDowney Police Detectives conducted an investigation and ultimately located the dog in the City of Anaheim. The dog was reunited with her grateful owner.

The stolen vehicle was located in the City of Norwalk. The suspect(s) remain outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Nathan Weinrich at (562) 904-2332.

To provide information ANONYMOUSLY, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or by texting the letters TIPLA, plus, to CRIMES (274637) or by using the website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments