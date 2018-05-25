Man attacked by pitbull on Thornlake in Cerritos/Artesia

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Distribution Manager Eddie Garcia was on his normal route when he spotted police activity on Thornlake.

Garcia learned that a man was attacked by a pitbull, medical services personnel were at the scene .

The man was bitten several times, as was the dog he was walking.

The man and his pitbull ran away but police told Garcia that they know who he is.

HMG will follow up when possible.

UPDATE: Residents who frequent Artesia Liquor on Carmenita and Artesia will know the victim.

He is frequently behind the counter serving store customers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s station.

