Hews Media Earns Three Los Angeles Press Club Award Nominations, Including Journalist of the Year

May 24, 2018, 7:50 a.m.

Staff Report

For the sixth straight year, Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News, Publisher Brian Hews and staff garnered three Los Angeles Press Club finalist nominations to be awarded at the 60th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards, June 24, 2018 at the Millennium Biltmore in downtown Los Angeles.

This year, the Los Angeles Press Club received more than 1,400 entries, up 20 percent from last year.

The contest was judged by journalists at press clubs across the nation, including the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

The nomination categories for HMG-CN are Investigative Series and Sports articles.

And for the second consecutive year, HMG-CN Publisher Brian Hews has been nominated for Journalist of the Year.

“It is an honor to be nominated with such talented journalists,” said Hews, “Loren and I are very fortunate just to be mentioned with them.”

HMG-CN Sports Editor Loren Kopff garnered one nomination in the Sports category for Gahr’s Kumiyama and Quarles rewriting the record books as seniors, seek CIF championship.

Hews was once again nominated in the prestigious Investigative Series category.

Hews’ exposé titled Dark Money Influencing La Mirada City Council Race, took Hews from La Habra, California to Arlington, Texas investigating an independent expenditure committee that current U.S. Congressional candidate Stelian Onufrie covertly funded to help two La Mirada City Council candidates. One candidate won, the other, Tony Aiello, lost. .

The exposé led to a Fair Political Practices Commission investigation into all three participants that is ongoing.

Andre’ Coleman, Pasadena Weekly; Eddie Kim, Jon Regardie and Nicholas Slayton, Los Angeles Downtown News; L.J. Williamson, Daily Journal were also nominated.

Hews was also nominated for the top honor in the competition, Journalist of the Year. Also nominated was Jon Regardie of the Los Angeles Downtown News.

This year the Los Angeles Press Club will honor Lester Holt with its Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement; Kimi Yoshino with the President’s Award for Impact on Media, Raif Badawi with the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism, and Dolly Parton with the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award.

The awards dinner will take place at the Millennium Biltmore in Los Angeles, June 24, 2018 starting at 4:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments