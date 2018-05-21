AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST AT SIXO1 STUDIO IN BURBANK

Enter The Asylum…

AFTER HOURS THETRE COMPANY (who most recently produced the Ovation nominated Dogfight and I Love You Because) presents a unique immersive experience, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, adapted by Dale Wasserman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey, produced by Graham Wetterhahn, and directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx. ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST will begin previews on Thursday, May 11; will open on Friday, May 25 and perform through Sunday, July 1 at SIX01 Studio, 630 S. Flower St. in Burbank.

Ovation-nominated After Hours Theatre Company invites you to enter the asylum in a first-of-its-kind hybrid immersive theatrical production of Dale Wasserman’s classic play ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, based on the novel by Ken Kesey. When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred to a mental institution, he encounters Nurse Ratched who runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication, and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the authoritarian Ratched soon escalates, leaving no one in the ward left unscathed.

THE EXPERIENCE

The experience begins the moment you check-in. All audience members are encouraged to take part in our immersive preshow where you can freely explore the asylum, interact with the characters, take “medication,” and discover the secrets of the ward and those who inhabit it. Once the performance of ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST commences, audiences can choose between two different viewing experiences. “Acute Patients” sit on stage and will have the opportunity to interact with the characters and the space during the performance. “Chronic Patients” will be stationary throughout the performance and will enjoy the show from a more traditional theatrical vantage point.

THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

JONATHAN MUÑOZ-PROULX (Director) is Associate Producer of Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz and Artistic Assistant with East West Players in Little Tokyo. He has worked as adjunct faculty at the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts, where he was guest director to the MFA in Acting program. Muñoz-Proulx has served on the California Arts Council and the Los Angeles County Arts Commission grant review panels. He is on the Latinx Theatre Commons Advisory Committee and held the position of Vice Chair of the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights for five years. Muñoz-Proulx is a National Directors Fellowship Finalist and a script nominator for the Kilroy List, advocating for gender parity in theatre by championing new plays by women and transgender writers of color. He was elected to the 2017 Emerging Arts Leaders Los Angeles Leadership Council, where he served as Programming Committee Co-Chair. His directing credits include I Am To Die Soon (Pacific Resident Theatre), Follow(Watts Village Theatre Company), Awkward Encounters (Skylight Theatre), Lizzy (Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA), Here We Are (Chalk Rep), Cloud Tectonics(Arts Bottega), Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches(USC), Circle Mirror Transformation (USC), That Long Damn Dark (USC), and readings at Playwrights’ Arena, Bootleg Theater, East West Players and A Noise Within, among others.

GRAHAM WETTERHAHN (Artistic Director/Producer) is an Ovation-nominated theatrical producer and the founder of After Hours Theatre Company. Previous theatrical credits include the first Los Angeles production of Pasek and Paul’s Dogfight(2017 Ovation Nomination for Best Production of a Musical – Intimate Theatre, L.A. Times Critics’ Choice), Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM!, Pasek and Paul’s song cycle Edges, and Salzman and Cunningham’s I Love You Because. He recently produced his first film, horror short Goodnight, Gracie. The film had its world premiere at the Oscar-qualifying Sitges Film Festival in Spain, and has since played at nearly 50 festivals worldwide.

The Cast of ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST will feature (in alphabetical order): Megan Barker as Sandra; Dominic Bournes as Aide Williams; Eduardo Fernandez-Baumann as Chief Bromden; Giselle Gilbert as Nurse Flynn; Frank Gullihur as Billy Bibbit; Martin Head as Turkle; Courtney Lloyd as Nurse Ratched; Lexi Pappas as Candy; Jonny Perl as Cheswick; Paul Stanko as Scanlon; Al Rahn as Ruckley; Curtis Scott as Dale Harding; John Sweet as Aide Warren and Mick Torres as Randle P. McMurphy.

The Design team for ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST features; Set Design by Victoria Tam; Immersive Experience Design by Sara Ashley Beil; Choreography by Jen Oundjian (Director/Choreographer of After Hours Dogfight); Lighting Design by Andrew Schmedake; Sound Design by Austin Quan; Costume Design by Lena Sands; Projection Design is by Shelva Khalily; Props Design/Production Manager: Shen Heckel; Fight Choreography by Edgar Landa; Technical Direction by Kate Harrow. The Stage Manager is Summer Grubaugh. ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST is produced by Graham Wetterhahn, KJ Knies, Shen Heckel, Isabella Petrini, Mick Torres and Harris Tucker.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST will open on Friday, May 25 and perform through Sunday, July 1 at SIX01 Studio, 630 S. Flower St. in Burbank.

Performances are Thursdays at 8pm Fridays at 9pm & Saturdays at 8:00pm & Sundays at 7:00pm with the exceptions of Friday May 11th(Opening Preview) and Friday May 25th (Press Opening) both will begin at 8pm.

There are no performances on Thursday, May 17 or Saturday, June 23.

Ticket prices are $55.00 for “Chronic Patients” and $75 for “Acute Patients.” (Previews are $45.00 & $60.00). Tickets and more information about the show are available at www.cuckoosnestla.com.

SIX01 STUDIO, 630 S. Flower Street in Burbank

Street parking available.

Tickets are $55 for “Chronic Patients; $75 for “Acute Patients” (Previews are $45 & $60).

For tickets or more information, please visit www.CUCKOOSNESTLA.com

