Assembly Rules Committee Substantiates Three ‘Issues’ Against Cristina Garcia, Clears Her of Sexual Harassment

May 17, 2018, 3:15 p.m.

BY BRIAN HEWS

The Assembly Rules Committee found that the sexual harassment charges against Asm. Cristina Garcia were “unsubstantiated.”

It did substantiate three other “issues,” but those issues are unknown at this time. Other issues she was questioned about were drinking in her office, asking staffers to play “spin the bottle,” and hurling racist homophobic slurs at fellow members.

Garcia sent out a press release today that read:

“Earlier today I learned that the allegations of unwanted sexual harassment against me were found to be unsubstantiated. However, in regard to the three issues that were substantiated, I would like to sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the Legislature, my staff and most importantly to the residents of the 58th Assembly District for instances where my use of language was less than professional. I want to assure everyone that I have learned from this experience and will do everything in my power to make amends for my past.”

“Nothing is more important to me than protecting the health and safety of the people I represent. I know that I can only effectively serve my constituents if staff and my colleagues feel comfortable and respected on the job. That is the climate I pledge to build and sustain.”

I look forward to returning to work and getting back to the business of representing my constituents.”

