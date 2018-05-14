Senator Kevin De León Endorses 58th Assembly Candidate Friné Medrano

HMG-CN Staff Report

The Friné Medrano campaign for Assembly announced that Senator Kevin De León, Senate President Emeritus has endorsed her campaign.

It is the first major endorsement by a state official in the race for Assembly District 58.

De León stated, “At a time when many issues challenge the well-being of our working families—from income disparity, access to affordable health care, climate change, and good paying jobs—we need bold and proven leaders in Sacramento, who are ready to tackle these issues head on. That is why I am proud to endorse Friné Medrano’s campaign to represent the people of Assembly District 58.”

De León continued, “I know Friné from her 12 years of outstanding public service in my district offices, connecting state government to our local communities. She was a strong ally in the fight to shut down the toxic Exide Battery Plant in Vernon and a great advisor on policy issues like education, public safety, the environment, and small business development. I know that Friné will use her experiences in state government to fight for the well-being of the people in Assembly District 58, and that is why I am proud to endorse Friné for Assembly.”

Medrano thanked Senator De León for his endorsement stating, “I am honored to receive the support of President Pro Tem Emeritus Kevin De León, who I’ve worked with for over a decade, and consider my mentor. I’m proud of the accomplishments we’ve been able to implement throughout our communities and neighborhoods. I hope to live up to Senator De León’s legacy and vision, that ensures the prosperity of California is shared with all of our communities. I’ve seen Senator De León’s strong work ethic first-hand, and will endeavor to match it, by never stopping the fight for all the residents of Assembly District 58.”

Medrano is the only candidate with major support from labor unions and leaders including Teamsters Joint Council 42, Workers United, Roofers Local 36, and Los Angeles County Young Democrats.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments