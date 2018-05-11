Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Urges Downey Residents Attend Upcoming Metro Meeting

Downey, CA— Residents of Downey and surrounding Gateway Cities have an opportunity this Tuesday to send a message to Metro that they want a light rail line to Union Station.

The West Santa Ana Branch, the official name for the upcoming light rail project, plans to connect thirteen Gateway Cities, including the Fourth District cities of Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Cerritos, and Artesia, to Downtown LA. Metro is currently considering multiple routes through Downtown Los Angeles, including a convenient “one-seat-ride” to Union Station—known as Alternative E. Other route options will stop before Union Station, or take riders instead to the 7th and Metro station.

“Residents have waited long enough for a Metro Rail Line to be built and they want it built right,” said LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who has advocated for Alternative E. “Commuters heading to Downtown LA shouldn’t have to waste time and energy with extra transfers. We need a line that stops at Union Station and residents need to make their voices heard now.”

Residents are invited to join Supervisor Janice Hahn at Metro’s upcoming Community Meeting in Downey City Hall on May 15th at 7:00 pm or Metro’s Board of Directors Meeting May 24 at 9 am and tell Metro that they want Alternative E: No transfers. No excuses.

If residents cannot attend either of these upcoming meetings, they are encouraged to send their comments on the West Santa Ana Light Rail Project to Supervisor Hahn’s office via her website at hahn.lacounty.gov/contact-us/.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments