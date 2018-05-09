SEIU CALIFORNIA ENDORSES RUDY BERMUDEZ FOR SENATE

LA MIRADA, CA—Former Democratic Assemblyman and 30-year law enforcement officer Rudy Bermudez today announced receiving the endorsement of the Service Employees International Union in Senate District 32.

“Rudy Bermudez is the reformer the community needs,” said Linda Dent, Vice President of SEIU, Local 721. “Rudy will help working families with better schools, greater economic opportunity, and safer communities. He thinks everyone deserves a fair shake at a better life.”

In the Assembly, Bermudez wrote the law permitting California schools to offer full-day kindergarten, which gives our children their best chance at a good start and makes it easier for working parents to have their young children in school.

The 32nd Senate District includes Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, East La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, La Mirada, Lakewood, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, West Whittier-Los Nietos, Whittier, and Buena Park.

