Norwalk Council Member Luigi Vernola Endorses Ivan Altamirano for the 58th Assembly District

STAFF REPORT

NORWALK, CA: Norwalk Councilmember Luigi Vernola has endorsed Ivan Altamirano for the 58thAssembly election.

Altamirano, the current Commerce Mayor Pro Tem, calls himself, “the clear alternative to the embattled incumbent Cristina Garcia, who is currently under investigation.”

“I am supporting Ivan Altamirano for California State Assembly because it is time we elect proven leaders who have been tested and have experience in serving the community,” Councilmember Vernola stated. “A family man, Ivan has built a successful business and has served his community on the Commerce City Council for six years. I believe he will work hard as our Assembly member in Sacramento as he has proven to have done so in the past.”

Councilmember Vernola is a longtime Norwalk resident, who has served as the city’s Mayor and Vice Mayor. A well-respected businessman and community leader, he along with his wife have raised their three children in Norwalk and are now proud grandparents.

Mayor Pro Tem Ivan Altamirano was born and raised in Commerce. Since 2012, he has served on his hometown’s City Council.

A proud father of three and devoted husband, Ivan Altamirano looks forward to making the 58th Assembly District better for generations to come.

