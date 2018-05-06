West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor Meeting, Tuesday May 15, 2018 in Downey

BY BRIAN HEWS

As a follow up to the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor Community Update Meetings held on April 30 in Downtown Los Angeles and on May 3 in Paramount, Metro will be holding an additional community meeting in the city of Downey to provide project updates and receive your feedback on the proposed alignment options.

WSAB is a new 20-mile light rail transit line that would connect downtown Los Angeles to Artesia. Metro formally initiated the environmental studies through the public scoping meetings held in summer 2017. Based on the feedback received through the public scoping period and ongoing technical analysis, Metro is studying new northern alignment options in addition to the original four northern alignment options.

If you are unable to attend, the presentation, all meeting materials and a video recording of the May 3 Community Update Meeting will be available on the project website at metro.net/wsab.

