32nd Senate District Candidate Bob Archuleta Speaks Among Supporters at Young Democrats Forum





Bob Archuleta

STAFF REPORT

PICO RIVERA, Ca — Former Mayor and current City Councilman Bob Archuleta took part this week in a candidates forum for the 32nd District co-hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Young Democrats and the East Cities Young Democrats at the UAW Headquarters..

The overwhelming majority of the crowd in attendance favored Archuleta over the other candidates. He addressed the issues facing the 32nd District, including affordable housing, transportation, infrastructure, jobs, education and public safety.

“I respect the other candidates here tonight, but my track record as a city councilman, a veteran, and as a President Barrack Obama appointee to the board of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point shows I am the candidate with the most experience who can improve the lives of the people living and working in the 32nd District in Sacramento,” Archuleta said.

Audience members agreed as the hall echoed with applause during the forum when Archuleta responded to questions.

“Based on what I heard tonight, in addition to what I already know about Bob, my wife, family and friends and I will be voting for him in both the primary and the special elections because of his experience and leadership, and more importantly, his honesty and integrity,” Montebello resident Robert Tapia said.

“I’m voting for Bob because of the excellent job he has done in PIco Rivera and for the Obama Administration, plus he is the only candidate in this race vetted by the FBI, the Justice Department, and Homeland Security,” Pico Rivera resident Esther Celiz said.

The 32nd Senate District includes Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, East La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, La Mirada, Lakewood, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, West Whittier-Los Nietos, Whittier, and Buena Park.

