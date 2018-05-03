DAILY NEWS: Michael Cohen was wiretapped by investigators in weeks before FBI raid — at least one call was intercepted

Lordy, there are tapes.
Federal investigators wiretapped President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in the weeks before they raided his Manhattan home, office and hotel room, according to a report Thursday.
At least one phone call between Cohen and the White House was intercepted, NBC News reported.
Trump was outraged by the raid of his longtime “fixer,” saying the FBI “broke in” and calling it “a witch hunt” and “an attack on our country.”
