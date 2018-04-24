Blue Uprising Launches Billboard Campaign Slamming O.C. Republican Candidates Dana Rohrabacher and Scott Baugh for Russian Connections

Staff Report

Newport Beach, CA –– Surfers take aim at Republican candidates in Orange County by crowdfunding an aggressive billboard campaign a month before the primaries. Blue Uprising, a new surfing Political Action Committee, is targeting Orange County Republicans Dana Rohrabacher and Scott Baugh by illustrating the candidates too-friendly relationship with Russia. The billboard is a response to the threat of both Dana and Scott ending up on the ticket in the November election, and Blue Uprising is expanding its scope beyond environmental campaigns, out of “severe concern over America’s Surf City being represented by Dana Rohrabacher, the comrade, or Scott Baugh, the crook.”

Dana Rohrabacher, often called “Putin’s Favorite Congressman”, chaired the subcommittee that oversees Russia policy, despite fellow Republicans moving to curtail his power due to his pro-Russia views, according to an article by Politico. Scott Baugh, who is described by the Los Angeles Times as “A Rohrabacher Protege”, was originally recruited by him in 1995, and is now running as his rival. Baugh reportedly brings with him a checkered history of fraud, criminal activity and a questionable meeting with Nigel Farage and Arron Banks, authors of “Brexit”, to discuss breaking California into two states, according to the OC Register.

“We all know who Dana Rohrabacher is -– Russia’s favorite, and most effective, congressman. Now, we’re really concerned that his apprentice, Scott Baugh could possibly be his replacement,” says William Rinehart, Director of Blue Uprising. “Southern California has a real risk of having only two options in the November elections, either a Russian intelligence source and advocate, or a man convicted of breaking nearly every single campaign finance law. Scott has had 4 counts of perjury, 18 misdemeanors and paid over $47,900 in violations. Scott Baugh has paid more money in criminal violations than many Americans make in a year.”

Blue Uprising, which focuses on clean ocean policies, is taking a stand against the Republican candidates because Southern California coastal communities deserve better representation. Baugh, charged with election fraud, has been groomed by Rohrabacher for over twenty years. Meanwhile, Rohrabacher has voted in favor of dangerous offshore drilling, prohibiting the EPA from regulating greenhouse gas emissions, and has called climate change a fraud, while raising hundreds of thousands of dollars from the oil industry using his position on the Science Committee. “We don’t know what those other cycles were caused by in the past,” Rohrabacher said at a February 2007 hearing. “Could be dinosaur flatulence, you know, or who knows?”

Contact:

William Rinehart

[email protected]

910-398-4830

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments