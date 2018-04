DAILY NEWS: Waffle House Shooter and White Supremacist Travis Reinking Apprehended

Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking was arrested Monday afternoon after a ramped up manhunt, Metro Nashville police confirmed in a tweet. Investigators are still unsure why Reinking charged into the Antioch Waffle House, wearing nothing but a green jacket, where he killed four people at about 3:25 a.m. local time Sunday. Neighbors then saw him leaving his apartment complex in a black pair of pants headed for the woods.

