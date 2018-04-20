Gahr High School Receives National Recognition for Music Education Program

CERRITOS, CA – April 18, 2018 – Gahr High School has been honored with the SupportMusic Merit Award from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The SupportMusic Merit Award recognizes individual schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the SupportMusic Merit Award, Gahr High School answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“The music students of Gahr High School represent the diversity of our nation and together they create beautiful sounds that make harmonies,” said Gahr High School Principal, Dr. Crechena Wise. She went on to say, “It is this harmony from our music program that gives a perfect example to our school and our nation of what we can create by working together.” Assistant Principal, Dr. Larry Natividad, said “The impact of this designation further validates that Gahr offers quality educational programs and opportunities that match the very best in other U.S. high schools throughout our country.”

This award recognizes that Gahr High School is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The legislation guides policy implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing – while leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

“Can you imagine a world without music?,” asked Director of Instrumental Music, Darren Loney. He went on, “No songs on the radio in the car, no soundtracks in movies, no music to dance to, no concerts or Broadway shows. Many people do not realize it, but music is everywhere and has a huge impact on our lives. And to keep music alive, it is so important to have music education in our schools.”

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. A series of landmark studies by scientists and researchers at Northwestern University found a link between students in community music programs and life­long academic success, including higher high school graduation rates and college attendance. In another study from the University, it was discovered that the benefits of early exposure to music education improves how the brain processes and assimilates sounds, a trait that lasts well into adulthood.

Beyond the Northwestern research, other studies have indicated that music education lays the foundation for individual excellence in group settings, creative problem solving and flexibility in work situations, as well as learning how to give and receive constructive criticism to excel.

A 2015 study supported by The NAMM Foundation, “Striking A Chord,” also outlines the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. For more information about the NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

