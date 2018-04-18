WSAB _______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

32nd Senate District Candidate Ali S. Taj to Hold Campaign Kick-Off Event April 21 in Artesia


Staff Report

Artesia Councilmember Ali S. Taj will hold his official campaign kick-off event for California State Senate District 32 on Saturday April 21 in Artesia.

In a press release Taj said, “I am the most viable candidate in the race with the most local endorsements. My campaign headquarters are up and running and I will give an update on the race and the campaign at the kick-off event on Saturday.”

The event will start at  9:30 am, ending at 2:00 pm at the Taj Campaign headquarters located at 11428 Artesia Blvd. #13, Artesia, CA., 90701.

Those attending will include Taj, his campaign staff, volunteers, and media.

Several local officials who are endorsing Taj will also attend,  including, but not limited to, Assembly Member Sharon Quirk-Silva, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and several local mayors and councilmembers.

Councilmember Ali S. Taj’s List of Endorsements:

Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor

Sharon Quirk-Silva, Assembly Member for District 65

Sean Ashton, Mayor of Downey

Ray Dunton, Mayor of Bellflower

Oralia Y. Rebollo, Mayor of Commerce

Sally Flowers, Mayor of Artesia

Rachel Arizmendi, Mayor of Sierra Madre

Mary Su, Mayor, Walnut

Zareh Sinanyan, Mayor, Glendale

Dr Julian Gold, Mayor, Beverly Hills

Art Brown Mayor Pro-Tem, Buena Park

Dan Parra, Mayor Pro-Tem, Fowler

Sonny Santa Ines, Mayor Pro-Tem, Bellflower

Rick Rodriguez, Mayor Pro-Tem for Downey

Victor Manalo, Councilmember for Artesia

Alex Saab, Councilmember for Downey

Ron Schnablegger, Councilmember for Bellflower

Dan Koops, Councilmember for Bellflower

Blanca Pacheco, Councilmember for Downey

Curren D. Price, Councilmember for Los Angeles 9th District

Joe Buscino, Councilmember for Los Angeles 15th District

Vartan Gharpetian, Councilmember for Glendale

Melissa Fox, Councilmember for Irvine

Benito J. Barritos, Councilmember for San Bernadino

Dr Shin Liu, Cerritos College School Board

Martha Camacho-Rodriguez, Cerritos College School Board

Diana Needham, Parks and Rec Commissioner for Cerritos, Former Mayor of Cerritos

Robert Oliver, Public Safety Commissioner, West Hollywood

Armond Aghakhanian, Board Member, Burbank Unified School District

Pat Fury, Mayor, City of Buena Park

Jeff Wood, Councilmember for Lakewood

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Flores at 562.879.1413 or email [email protected].

You can visit Taj’s website at www.tajforsenate.com

