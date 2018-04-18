32nd Senate District Candidate Ali S. Taj to Hold Campaign Kick-Off Event April 21 in Artesia



Staff Report

Artesia Councilmember Ali S. Taj will hold his official campaign kick-off event for California State Senate District 32 on Saturday April 21 in Artesia.

In a press release Taj said, “I am the most viable candidate in the race with the most local endorsements. My campaign headquarters are up and running and I will give an update on the race and the campaign at the kick-off event on Saturday.”

The event will start at 9:30 am, ending at 2:00 pm at the Taj Campaign headquarters located at 11428 Artesia Blvd. #13, Artesia, CA., 90701.

Those attending will include Taj, his campaign staff, volunteers, and media.

Several local officials who are endorsing Taj will also attend, including, but not limited to, Assembly Member Sharon Quirk-Silva, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and several local mayors and councilmembers.