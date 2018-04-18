32nd Senate District Candidate Ali S. Taj to Hold Campaign Kick-Off Event April 21 in Artesia

Artesia Councilmember Ali S. Taj will hold his official campaign kick-off event for California State Senate District 32 on Saturday April 21 in Artesia.
In a press release Taj said, “I am the most viable candidate in the race with the most local endorsements. My campaign headquarters are up and running and I will give an update on the race and the campaign at the kick-off event on Saturday.”
The event will start at 9:30 am, ending at 2:00 pm at the Taj Campaign headquarters located at 11428 Artesia Blvd. #13, Artesia, CA., 90701.
Those attending will include Taj, his campaign staff, volunteers, and media.
Several local officials who are endorsing Taj will also attend, including, but not limited to, Assembly Member Sharon Quirk-Silva, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and several local mayors and councilmembers.
Councilmember Ali S. Taj’s List of Endorsements:
Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor
Sharon Quirk-Silva, Assembly Member for District 65
Sean Ashton, Mayor of Downey
Ray Dunton, Mayor of Bellflower
Oralia Y. Rebollo, Mayor of Commerce
Sally Flowers, Mayor of Artesia
Rachel Arizmendi, Mayor of Sierra Madre
Mary Su, Mayor, Walnut
Zareh Sinanyan, Mayor, Glendale
Dr Julian Gold, Mayor, Beverly Hills
Art Brown Mayor Pro-Tem, Buena Park
Dan Parra, Mayor Pro-Tem, Fowler
Sonny Santa Ines, Mayor Pro-Tem, Bellflower
Rick Rodriguez, Mayor Pro-Tem for Downey
Victor Manalo, Councilmember for Artesia
Alex Saab, Councilmember for Downey
Ron Schnablegger, Councilmember for Bellflower
Dan Koops, Councilmember for Bellflower
Blanca Pacheco, Councilmember for Downey
Curren D. Price, Councilmember for Los Angeles 9th District
Joe Buscino, Councilmember for Los Angeles 15th District
Vartan Gharpetian, Councilmember for Glendale
Melissa Fox, Councilmember for Irvine
Benito J. Barritos, Councilmember for San Bernadino
Dr Shin Liu, Cerritos College School Board
Martha Camacho-Rodriguez, Cerritos College School Board
Diana Needham, Parks and Rec Commissioner for Cerritos, Former Mayor of Cerritos
Robert Oliver, Public Safety Commissioner, West Hollywood
Armond Aghakhanian, Board Member, Burbank Unified School District
Pat Fury, Mayor, City of Buena Park
Jeff Wood, Councilmember for Lakewood
For more information, please contact Elizabeth Flores at 562.879.1413 or email [email protected].
You can visit Taj’s website at www.tajforsenate.com
