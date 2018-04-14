32ND SENATE DISTRICT CANDIDATE BOB ARCHULETA SPEAKS ON BEHALF OF ALADS

Photo by Fred Zermeno

PICO RIVERA COUNCILMAN Bob Archuleta, who is running for State Senate’s 32nd District, spoke with a couple hundred members of SEIU Local 2015 this past Tuesday outside of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

Bob Archuleta, state senate candidate for the 32nd District, addressed the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday during its meeting on behalf of the members of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS).

He expressed concern about the chronically high vacancy rate of deputies within some areas of the county, which subject personnel to mandatory overtime, including unscheduled back-to-back eight-hour shifts. “This is causing undue burden to those protecting our communities,” said Archuleta , a former reserve police officer in Montebello. “My personal experience on the streets and speaking with some of the rank and file leaves no doubt that this is detracting from our objective of providing the highest-quality patrol services possible,” he said. “I am in full support of our county’s first responders and their safety and moral.” Archuleta, a Pico Rivera city councilman who works directly with the men and women who comprise the city’s sheriff’s station, urged the supervisors to agree to terms with ALADS that would allow the Sheriff’s Department to recruit and retain personnel to reduce the number of deputy vacancies.

