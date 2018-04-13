I-5 Overnight Full Freeway Closures – Artesia Blvd. to Valley View Ave.

La Mirada – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces scheduled full freeway closures of Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. to construct bridge falsework over the freeway, shift lanes, stripe and remove K-rail. Closures are subject to change are scheduled as follows:

Sunday, Apr. 15:

Northbound I-5 all lanes closed between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound I-5 only left lane open between Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. on ramps to northbound I-5 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, Apr. 16:

Northbound I-5 all lanes closed between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. on ramps to northbound I-5 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 16:

Southbound I-5 all lanes closed between Valley View Ave. and Artesia Blvd. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m. Related on ramps closed.

S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 18 and repeating Thursday, Apr. 19:

I-5 all lanes closed in both directions between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. on ramps to I-5 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

These closures are scheduled for separate nights and will re-open each morning. Please go to our Planned Lane Closure web page for confirmation of each night’s closures at lcswebreports-new.dot.ca.gov/SearchPreAction.do?district=7.

