I-5 Overnight Full Freeway Closures – Artesia Blvd. to Valley View Ave.
La Mirada – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces scheduled full freeway closures of Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. to construct bridge falsework over the freeway, shift lanes, stripe and remove K-rail. Closures are subject to change are scheduled as follows:
Sunday, Apr. 15:
- Northbound I-5 all lanes closed between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Southbound I-5 only left lane open between Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. on ramps to northbound I-5 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Monday, Apr. 16:
- Northbound I-5 all lanes closed between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. on ramps to northbound I-5 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Tuesday, Apr. 16:
- Southbound I-5 all lanes closed between Valley View Ave. and Artesia Blvd. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m. Related on ramps closed.
- S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Wednesday, Apr. 18 and repeating Thursday, Apr. 19:
- I-5 all lanes closed in both directions between Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. from 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Valley View Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. on ramps to I-5 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- S. Firestone Blvd. closed in both directions from Marquardt Ave. to Valley View Ave. from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
These closures are scheduled for separate nights and will re-open each morning. Please go to our Planned Lane Closure web page for confirmation of each night’s closures at lcswebreports-new.dot.ca.gov/SearchPreAction.do?district=7.
