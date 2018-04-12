NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW : Gahr softball finishes strong in Michelle Carew Classic, ready for SGVL action

By Loren Kopff

The Gahr High softball team has been one of the hottest teams in the area, winning eight straight games with five shutouts in that span. After losing to Cathedral Catholic High 1-0 in the semifinals of the prestigious Michelle Carew Classic last Saturday, the Lady Gladiators rebounded for a resounding victory in the third place game.

Gahr blasted Chino Hills High 11-3 later in the day behind a 12-hit attack. Seniors Dejaenae Davis, Madison Huskey and Jade Wittman combined to go for seven for eight with six runs batted in and Huskey, Wittman, junior Jazmin Hill and freshman Taylor Stephens all hit homeruns. The Lady Gladiators, ranked fourth in the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section Division 1 poll, then opened San Gabriel Valley League action by crushing Dominguez High 16-2 this past Tuesday to improve to 13-4 overall. Gahr had a season-high 22 hits against the Dons as 11 of the 13 players who batted had at least one hit. Junior Daisy Torres picked up her first varsity victory as Gahr visited Lynwood High on Apr. 12 and will host league nemesis Warren High on Tuesday. The Lady Gladiators will then travel to Paramount High on Thursday.

In other softball action, Artesia High got past Bellflower High 5-2 this past Tuesday to improve to 7-7 overall and 2-2 in the Suburban League. The Lady Pioneers hosted Cerritos High on Apr. 12 and will visit Mayfair High and Norwalk High on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

John Glenn High was blasted by Norwalk High 16-0 this past Tuesday to fall to 2-10, 0-5. The Lady Eagles have yet to play in a seven-inning game this season and all but one game has been less than six innings. Glenn visited La Mirada High on Apr. 12 and will go to Cerritos on Thursday. Norwalk improved to 6-7, 2-3 and will visit Bellflower on Tuesday.

Valley Christian High has not played since blanking The Webb Schools 10-0 on Mar. 29 but hosted Village Christian High on Apr. 12 in the Olympic League opener. Valley Christian is 6-5 and will travel to Whittier Christian High on Tuesday before entertaining Maranatha High on Thursday.

Whitney began Academy League action with a 1-0 loss to Oxford Academy this past Tuesday to drop to 1-6 overall. The Lady Wildcats have been shutout five times and will host Calvary Chapel Downey High on Friday, Brethren Christian on Tuesday and Crean Lutheran High on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Artesia’s struggling season continued with a 17-0 loss to La Mirada this past Wednesday, dropping the team to 1-17 overall and 0-6 in the Suburban League. The Pioneers have been shutout in six of the last eight games played on the field (there was a forfeit loss to Workman High on Apr. 4), and have scored 26 runs this season. Artesia will host La Mirada today and St. Margaret’s High on Tuesday before travelling to Glenn on Wednesday.

Cerritos improved to 14-5, 3-2 with a 2-0 win over Bellflower this past Wednesday. The win came on the heels of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to La Mirada this past Monday in which the Dins gave up the tying run in the top of the seventh. The Dons, ranked seventh in Division 4, will host Bellflower today and Mayfair on Wednesday.

After a rocky start to the season in which Gahr has not been more than two games over .500 or one game under .500, the Gladiators have won a season-high four-game winning streak flowing a 10-0 win at Dominguez this past Tuesday. Gahr (9-6, 1-0) will host Dominguez today, visit Tesoro High on Saturday in an El Dorado Steakhouse Tournament game and resume league action with a home game against Lynwood on Tuesday.

Valley Christian blasted Mark Keppel High 19-1 this past Tuesday to move to 8-7 on the season. The Crusaders will host Warren in a doubleheader on Saturday and resume Olympic League action on Tuesday with a visit to Village Christian. Valley Christian is winless in three league games.

Whitney, out of action since losing to Calvary Chapel Downey 10-1 on Mar. 29, visited St. Margaret’s High on Apr. 12 and will travel to Brethren Christian on Tuesday.

