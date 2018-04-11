Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Investigation Under Review by District Attorney

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Statement Regarding Mr. Kevin Spacey
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr. Kevin Spacey on December 11, 2017. The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult.
The investigation was completed and presented to the District Attorney’s Office Entertainment Industry Sex Crimes Task Force on April 5, 2018, for review and filing consideration.
More than a dozen men have accused the former “House of Cards” star of sexual misconduct. The allegations first came to light last fall when “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp said that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14. Rapp said it happened in 1986, when he was at Spacey’s home for a party, and Spacey put him on his bed and climbed on top of him. Rapp said he was able to escape.
