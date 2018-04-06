CALIFORNIA DEMS WILL NOT ENDORSE IN 32ND DISTRICT SENATE RACE

Welcoming delegates and supporters for State Senate District 32 were (l-r): CDP Political Director Clark Lee, candidates Bob Archuleta, Vicky Santana, Vanessa Delgado, Ali Taj, Rudy Bermudez, Vivian Romero and Los Angeles County Democratic Party Vice-Chair Sergio Carrillo.

Out of 53 votes, Rio Hondo College Board President Vicky Santana garnered the most at 22, Tony Mendoza second at 12.

BY LARRY CABALLERO

Several Democratic challengers attended a California Democratic Party pre-endorsement conference Apr. 3 at a union hall in Santa Fe Springs to ask delegates to endorse them for the 32nd Senate seat left open by Tony Mendoza’s resignation.

Mendoza was forced to resign in February following an investigation that concluded he “more likely than not” had committed sexual misconduct while in office.

A defiant Mendoza subsequently declared his candidacy for the same seat on the upcoming June 5 election ballot.

And so has several other candidates.

Attending the conference were former Pico Rivera Mayor Bob Archuleta, Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado, Rio Hondo College Board President Vicky Santana, former Montebello Mayor Vivian Romero and former Artesia Mayor Ali Taj.

All indicated they support women’s rights, affordable health care for all and a quality education for our children.

They also discussed their passion for serving their communities and the need to rebuild our transportation networks and infrastructure.

Bermudez commented, “it’s time for change and a new leadership for our District. The residents deserve better, and I have the knowledge and experience in Sacramento and in local government to make a difference.”

Bermudez said that the residents of Senate District 32 do not deserve a public servant who was accused of unacceptable or inappropriate behavior.

Rio Hondo School Board member Vicky Santana had no problem with any of the candidates, but she felt “it is time to take a stand, and the Democratic Party needs to get involved now.”

After the 53 delegates submitted their ballots, Los Angeles County Democratic Party Vice-President Sergio Carrillo requested that they be officially counted and the names of the delegates and their choices be made public.

In order to receive the Democratic Party’s endorsement, a candidate needed to receive at least 60 per cent of the votes. It didn’t happen.

Santana garnered 42.3 percent of the votes, followed by Mendoza with 23.08 per cent, and No Endorsement gathered 21.1 per cent.

The final vote count:

Vicky Santana 22

Tony Mendoza 12

No Endorsement 11

Ali Taj 4

Vanessa Delgado 2

Rudy Bermudez 1

Bob Archuleta 0

Vivian Romero 0

It will be up to the voters to decide when they have the opportunity to vote on June 5.

First, they will be voting on the primary ballot to decide which two candidates move on to the November 32 district election ballot.

After that, voters will fill out a “sample” ballot to decide who occupies the open 32nd seat until the swearing in ceremony on December 3.

If no candidate has the majority of the votes, then the top two will be running in another special election in August.

Senate District 32 encompasses Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, East La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, Whittier in Los Angeles County, and Buena Park in Orange County.

