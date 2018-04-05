CITY OF CERRITOS APRIL CALENDAR OF EVENTS

March 30 – Filipino Seniors of Cerritos, 1 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 6, 13, 20 and 27. Contact Mayette Centeno at (562) 860-6802.

March 31 – Cerritos Certified Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m.-noon, northwest parking lot of the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. Also on April 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Easter Egg Hunts, 10 a.m., Don Knabe Community Regional Park.

Cerritos Tennis Club, 7 a.m.-noon, Cerritos High School tennis courts, members only. Also on April 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Contact Allen at (562) 926-9551.

April 1 – Library closed

April 2 – Rotary Club of Cerritos, noon, Rosewood Family Restaurant, 10769 South Street, Cerritos. Also on April 16. Contact Sharun Carlson at (562) 404-1993.

April 3 – Iron-Wood Women’s Golf Club plays, 7:30 a.m., Cerritos Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course. Also on April 10, 17 and 24. Contact Sharon Hamel at (562) 598-6165.

Cerritos Chinese-American Senior Citizens Association, 2-5 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 10, 17 and 24. Contact Cindy Yen Chen at (562) 762-6780.

Classic Estates Toastmaster Club, 6 p.m., Century 21 Classic Estates, 13217 South Street, Cerritos. Also on April 10, 17 and 24. The public is invited to attend. Contact Soledad Almarinez at (562) 865-2922 for more information.

Soulful Seniors of Cerritos, 6-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Contact Louida Shaw at (562) 412-7448.

The “Original” Happy Seniors of Cerritos, 6:30-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 10, 17 and 24. Contact Victoria Ilano at (562) 862-2842.

April 4 – Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

Cerritos Cheerful Chatters Toastmasters Club, noon, SELACO Workforce Investment Board, 10900 E. 183rd Street, 3rd Floor, Cerritos. Visitors welcome. Also on April 11, 18 and 25. Contact Larry Lee at (562) 402-9336.

Friends of the 1st CEB, 6 p.m., Liberty Park. Also on April 21, 10 a.m., Heritage Park. Contact Dorothy Owen at (562) 926-1092.

Cerritos Tennis Club, 6-10 p.m., Cerritos High School tennis courts, members only. Also on April 11, 18 and 25. Contact Allen at (562) 926-9551.

Toastmasters International Club 3828: Eclectic Dialectics, 7:30 p.m., The Grove at Cerritos, 11000 New Falcon Way, Cerritos. Also on April 11, 18 and 25. Contact Jimmy Chan at (562) 565-7676 or Dan Nino at (562) 508-8099.

April 5 – Cerritos Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Off Street Café, 11020 Artesia Blvd., Cerritos. Also on April 12 and 26. Contact Gary McHatton at (562) 883-5821.

Cerritos (Mid-City) Korean-American Senior Citizens Association, 9 a.m.-noon, Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 12, 19 and 26. Contact John Hwang at (562) 419-5445.

Cerritos Indo-American Seniors, 5-8 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 12, 19 and 26. Contact Jashbhai Patel at (562) 382-7611.

Fil-AM Seniors of Cerritos, 6-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 19. Contact Flor Carlos at (562) 846-7281.

Formosa Senior Association, 6:30-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 12, 19 and 26. Contact Paul Wei at (562) 397-5797.

April 7 – Cerritos Resident Talent Show, 6 p.m., Cerritos Park East.

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation free tax preparation, Norwalk Social Service Center, 11929 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk. Also on April 14. To make an appointment, call (562) 929-5961.

La Palma-Cerritos American Association of University Women Academic Achievement awards and Albert Brose Memorial Scholarship presentations, 9:30 a.m., Cerritos College Board Room, 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk. Contact Carol Marsh at (714) 995-6141.

April 8 – ‘Ahahui ‘O Lili’uokalani Hawaiian Civic Club of Southern California, 10 a.m., John Jensen residence. Contact John Jensen at (562) 926-2286 for more information.

April 9 – Cerritos Gadabouts, 9 a.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 16 and 23. Contact Eileen Mills at (714) 809-6143.

April 10 – Cerritos Republican Club, 7 p.m., Cerritos Library Skyline Room. Contact Becky Lingad at (562) 243-2135, or visit the website at cerritos-republican.org.

Volunteer attorneys provide free basic legal advice and referrals for Cerritos residents, 7-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 24. Call (562) 865-8101 for an appointment.

April 11 – Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos, 6 p.m., Mimi’s Cafe, 12727 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos. Also on April 25. Contact Jennifer Elliott at (267) 257-8504.

Cerritos Rod & Gun Club, 7 p.m., Heritage Park. Contact Mike Van Scoy at (562) 926-4392.

April 12 – City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

Woman’s Club of Artesia-Cerritos, 11 a.m., Cerritos Park East. Contact Marilyn McGorman at (562) 860-8944 or Joanne Witt at (562) 860-2036.

Da’ Hawaii Senior Club, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 24, 6-9 p.m. Contact Carole Roxas at (562) 884-2890.

Cerritos Senior Dance Club, 6-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on April 26. Contact Juanita Cantano at (562) 926-2912.

Bellflower Unified School District Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., 16703 S. Clark Avenue, Bellflower.

April 16 – Hubert Humphrey Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Mimi’s Cafe, 12727 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos. Contact Elaine Duvali at (562) 924-3583 or [email protected].

April 17 – ABC Unified School District Board meeting, 7 p.m., 16700 Norwalk Blvd., Cerritos.

April 18 – Veterans Workshop Seminars, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., SELACO Workforce Investment Board, 10900 E. 183rd Street, #392 (3rd Floor), Cerritos. Also on April 24 at the Employment Development Department, 12715 S. Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk. For more information, please call (562) 929-9107.

April 19 – La Palma-Cerritos American Association of University Women, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cerritos Park East. Contact Thea Siegel at (562) 926-3667.

Cerritos Optimist Club, 7 p.m., Café n’ Stuff, 9306 E. Firestone Blvd., Downey. Contact Gary McHatton at (562) 883-5821.

Philippine Society of Southeast Los Angeles, 7 p.m., Liberty Park. Contact Nimfa Castro at (562) 822-3633.

April 24 – 62nd Anniversary of the City’s Incorporation

Property Preservation Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

April 25 – Mayoral Transition, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

April 26 – City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

April 27 – Community Spring Festival Celebrating the City’s 62nd Anniversary, 5-10 p.m., Sports Complex. Also on April 28, 1-10 p.m., and April 29, 1-9 p.m.

Friends of the Library pre-sale for members, 6-8 p.m., Library Skyline Room.

April 28 – Friends of the Library book sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Library Skyline Room.

April 29 – Friends of the Library $3-a-bag sale, 1:30-3 p.m., Library Skyline Room.

