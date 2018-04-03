DAILY NEWS: Shots fired at YouTube’s headquarters in California

Tuesday April 3, 1:27 pm

Shots rang out at YouTube’s headquarters outside San Francisco Tuesday, prompting a massive police response.

A spokeswoman for the San Bruno Police Department confirmed to the Daily News that shots had been fired, but had no more immediate information.

The headquarters are located about 12 miles south of downtown San Francisco.

Update 1:53 PM

Media is reporting patients admitted into local hospital.

Update 2:52 pm

The shooter was a woman and she took her own life, four people were injured

Click here to read story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments