LAURA INGRAHAM SLAMS PARKLAND STUDENT FOR “4.1 GPA” IN TWEET, ADVERTISERS START DROPPING HER SHOW

A growing list of advertisers decided to cut ties with right-wing television host Laura Ingraham on Thursday after she tweeted insults about a survivor of the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesman for online travel website TripAdvisor said that the company does not “condone the inappropriate comments made by this broadcaster.”

“In our view, these statements focused on a high school student, cross the line of decency. As such, we have made a decision to stop advertising on that program,” the spokesperson said.

Ingraham, in two tweets, apologized Thursday afternoon for “any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

“As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, pet food company Nutrish said in a tweet that it is “in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program.”

And online travel site Expedia told CNBC it “no longer advertises on this show,” adding “we have pulled the advertising.”

Later on Thursday, online home goods company Wayfair told CNBC that it plans to stop advertising on Ingraham’s program over the tweet.

